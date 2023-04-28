Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: April 26, 2023

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Printer Friendly Version (PDF)

Iowa Awards $379,000 to Support Youth Internships in High-Demand Careers

Grants will help Iowa youth by supporting internships in needed areas of the workforce

DES MOINES, IOWA – Governor Kim Reynolds today announced new grant awards to help jumpstart youth internships in high-demand fields across Iowa. The Summer Youth Internship Program provides funding to employers, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations who sponsor meaningful internship programs for Iowa’s youth between the ages of 14 and 24.

A total of $379,000 in State grant funding will support 8 projects and an estimated 176 total program participants. Priority funding was awarded to projects that included a focus on high-demand careers and the recruitment of at-risk youth participants – including youth who face barriers to success and upward mobility in the workforce.

Visit this link to view a map and list of awardees.

“Not every business can provide paid internships, nor can everyone take an unpaid one. This program helps bridge the gap - supporting meaningful career paths for our at-risk youth while supporting their financial needs,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Internships provide eager students with the ability to develop their skills and professional network, and nobody should be priced out of these valuable experiences.”

Grant funds will support participant wages and compensation, training resources and supplies, as well as other program and administrative costs. Many awarded programs are also planning to co-enroll participants in the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Youth Program in their local area, thereby ensuring coordination and connection to local resources supporting Iowa’s youth.

“The more that we can help facilitate these experiences in the workplace, the more successful our state’s future will be,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Internships continue to be an important way to build Iowa’s pipeline of future talent, benefiting both employers and the youth that participate.”

Visit this link for more information on Iowa’s Summer Youth Internship Program.

###