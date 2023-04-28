Vivid Seats Celebrates World Wish Day® with Make-A-Wish®

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, is proud to support Make-A-Wish, a global organization responsible for creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, and celebrate World Wish Day.



Vivid Seats has been a proud Make-A-Wish partner since November 2022, working together to bring awareness to the power and impact of a wish for children and families and pledging $250,000 through its charitable foundation, Vivid Cheers. Through this partnership, Vivid Seats has been able to connect children and their families with over 80 incredible live events, including the NCAA College Football Championship, the Daytona 500, and NCAA College Basketball Final Four.

Research shows that wishes can improve the odds of survival and increase hope, strength, joy, confidence, self-esteem, quality of life and well-being for young patients. As Vivid Seats continues to make wishes come true at live events across the country, they invite everyone to also raise their hands for wish kids on World Wish Day this April 29th. Make-A-Wish was built on everyday people raising their hands to help make wishes come true, granting more than 360,000 wishes since its founding. Join Vivid Seats and Make-A-Wish to celebrate World Wish Day this weekend. To see a list of local events and find out how to make a difference for wish kids today, visit wish.org/worldwishday.

Vivid Seats recently released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Update, which highlights its investment in communities and belief in the power of shared experiences to connect people and create change. In addition to Make-A-Wish, Vivid Seats longstanding giving programs include partnerships with national philanthropic organizations like MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charity, and Ronald McDonald House, as well as local organizations in Chicago, Toronto and Dallas.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

