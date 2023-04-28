Read more about GBI Investigating Armed Robbery and Shooting in Kingsland

Kingsland, GA (April 28, 2023) – On Friday, April 28, 2023, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist the Kingsland Police Department in a shooting incident that took place at the Friendly Express Convenience Store at 1310 Boone Street, Kingsland, GA. The incident took place around 4:20 a.m., after a police chase on Interstate 95 North, which began in Florida. Kingsland Police Department officers assisted State of Florida officers by utilizing stop sticks, which resulted in the vehicle coming to a stop on the off ramp of Exit 3.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Quinntavus Kwame Jordan, age 32, from Douglas, Coffee County, GA, abandoned the vehicle and went on foot to the Friendly Express. He went inside and robbed the store clerk at gunpoint and took his vehicle. Jordan drove off but returned, ramming the vehicle into the store’s entrance. Jordan went inside the store and finds the store clerk and a customer hiding in a back room. Jordan pointed his gun at the customer and the clerk shot Jordan. Medical treatment was rendered on scene and Jordan was taken for further medical care. Criminal charges against Jordan are anticipated.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 912-729-6198. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov.submit-tips-onlinge, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.