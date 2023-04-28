Travel Advisory: Milling and Paving Operation Requires Three-Night Closure of Sandy Bottom Bridge in Coventry Next Week

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has announced a three-night closure of the Sandy Bottom Bridge in Coventry on Tuesday, May 2 - Thursday, May 4 to mill and pave the bridge deck and its approaches. RIDOT is replacing this 90-year-old, structurally deficient bridge which carries 16,000 vehicles per day on Sandy Bottom Road (Route 33) over the Pawtuxet River.

During the closure, from 9:30 p.m. - 5 a.m. each night, a signed detour will be in effect for Sandy Bottom Road motorists as follows: Northbound - Turn west onto Wood Street then north onto South Main Street then east onto Main Street (Route 117); Southbound - Continue west onto Main Street (Route 117) then south onto South Main Street then east onto Wood Street.

By Friday morning, May 5, motorists will find the barrier removed, the bridge reopened to full width, with ADA accessible sidewalks on both sides of the bridge and drainage and stormwater components complete. Final project completion is this fall.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The Sandy Bottom Bridge Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.