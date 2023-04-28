Dream Homes (OTCPK: DREM) receives Preliminary Approval to construct 62 Unit “Autumn Run” Housing Project

Preliminary approval is considered to be the most critical step in the approval process; All units planned to be held as income property for Dream Homes

/EIN News/ -- FORKED RIVER, N.J., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Homes & Development Corporation (OTCPK: DREM), a licensed new home builder and general contractor in New Jersey, announces that the Company has received Preliminary Approvals from the Borough of Clayton, NJ to develop and build 62 age-restricted manufactured homes. This new development, to be called Autumn Run, is located in Gloucester County, New Jersey.



Preliminary approval is considered to be the most critical step in the approval process and it was granted on April 24, 2023. Final approval is expected in mid-2023 and site work and construction should start in Q4 of 2023.

The Company intends to develop, build and hold this property as an income property for the foreseeable future. This development is intended to be a relatively permanent addition to the Dream Homes portfolio.

In addition to the 62 homes which were approved, there will be a +/- 1750 square foot Clubhouse, which will include a range of recreational facilities. Amenities will include exercise equipment, a full kitchen with all appliances, dishes and utensils, couches, TV, wireless internet, office/flex space with a desk, chairs and office equipment, fireplace, patio tables, card tables, a fireplace and a covered patio with barbeques.

Autumn Run residents will also enjoy a beautiful county park which is adjacent to the site on the north side. The park is called Autumn Pasquale Park, and has a full range of amenities. The Autumn Run development will install a walking path from the Autumn Run neighborhood to the park, to allow the residents to easily access Autumn Pasquale Park with all amenities.

Dream Homes CEO Mr. Vincent Simonelli stated, “Receiving preliminary approvals for Autumn Run from the Borough of Clayton is a great step forward for Dream Homes. We’re extremely pleased with the progress of all our various developmental efforts, but Clayton is one of the boroughs where we most enjoy conducting business. Autumn Run will be a wonderful, affordable development and we look forward to getting started on this development and offering these homes to the market.”

CEO Simonelli concluded, “We’ve been one of New Jersey’s most trusted builders for 30 years, and become increasingly well known to homeowners in need of new homes, elevation & renovation work. It certainly helps that we have an experienced management team that has never failed to complete a project in over 30 years in the industry. We look forward to working in the Borough of Clayton for a long time in the future.”

Management also notes that it recently secured a $4.67 million funding package announced on April 17th, 2023 toward its approved 70 unit Berkeley Terrace development. Today’s press release contents together with the announcement earlier this month signify two of the Company’s greatest achievements since it went public in 2017, and position Dream Homes for consistent profitable returns once constructed and leased at market rates.

About Dream Homes & Development Corp.

Dream Homes & Development Corp. (OTC Pink: DREM) (also “DHDC”) is a full-service construction company based in Forked River, New Jersey equipped to complete all aspects of a building project including design, architectural, engineering, and construction. DHDC wholly owned subsidiaries are licensed new home builders and general contractors; actively building, raising, renovating and reconstructing homes up and down the New Jersey shore area.

Visit our website at www.dreamhomesltd.com for more information or email vince@dreamhomesltd.com to be alerted in the future when the Company announces news. Twitter is at https://twitter.com/foxbuilder .

