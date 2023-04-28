Lusate Expands To Taiwan And Welcomes Partners To Its New Headquarters
TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lusate, a leading asset management company, announced today that it has relocated its headquarters to Taipei, Taiwan. The move is part of the company's strategic expansion plan to strengthen its position in the Asian market and leverage the country's dynamic business environment and skilled workforce.
"We are thrilled to establish our new home in Taipei and contribute to the vibrant and diverse business landscape of Taiwan," said Elijah Ulrich, CEO of Lusate. "This move marks an exciting new chapter for our company and a major milestone in our growth journey. We believe that Taiwan's strong infrastructure, strategic location, and innovative ecosystem will enable us to further enhance our services and deliver even greater value to our customers."
To celebrate the move and mark the company's new beginning, Lusate is welcoming "Partners" from around the world to join its grand opening event, which will take place from the 17th of August until the end of September. During this period, the company will offer exclusive discounts, promotions, and giveaways to partners who visit its headquarters and learn more about its products and services.
"We see our Partners as an integral part of our success and growth, and we want to celebrate this momentous occasion with them," stated Elijah. "We invite our Partners to join us in Taipei, experience our new office, and learn more about our vision, culture, and offerings. This is a unique opportunity to strengthen our relationships, foster new collaborations, and explore new business opportunities."
Lusate has been a leader and trendsetter in the Asset Management industry for over 8 years and has earned a reputation for innovation, quality, and customer service excellence. The company has a strong presence in Ireland, USA, Canada amongst others and serves a diverse range of clients, from Individuals to corporations. With its new headquarters in Taipei, Lusate aims to expand its footprint in the Asia Pacific region and leverage growing demand for Asset Management services.
In addition to its expansion in Asia, Lusate has also achieved significant growth in the Netherlands, Spain, and the Balkan region. The company's innovative products and solutions have been well-received by customers in these regions, and it has established strong partnerships with local businesses and organizations. As part of its commitment to these markets, Lusate plans to continue investing in research and development, expanding its sales and marketing efforts, and building on its success in these regions.
For more information about Lusate Inc and its products and services, please visit lusate.com
Alexander Jag
