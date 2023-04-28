Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

JERUSALEM, Israel– While on a historic trade mission, Governor Ron DeSantis met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Florida continues to have a strong relationship with Israel, both economically and culturally.

Bilateral trade between Florida and Israel reached $651 million in 2022, demonstrating the growing partnership between the two countries. Over the past five years, bilateral merchandise trade has grown by 65% and over the last ten years, bilateral trade has grown 176.1% between Florida and Israel.

Israel is the 19th largest foreign investor in the state of Florida, with Israeli affiliates estimated to have total holdings of $647 million. There are more than 50 Israeli companies supporting more than 2,400 jobs in Florida. Florida has one non-stop flight from Miami International Airport to Tel Aviv which helps to support business relationships and promote tourism.

