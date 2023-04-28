India Ceiling Tiles Market to Reach INR 3,373 Crore by 2028 | Latest Report by IMARC Group

The expanding construction industry and the rising number of modern infrastructural projects are among the primary factors driving the India ceiling tiles industry.

The latest research study "India Ceiling Tiles Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is ceiling tiles market in India?

The India ceiling tiles market size reached INR 2,391 Crore in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 3,373 Crore by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.

What are ceiling tiles called?

Ceiling tiles or panels represent the lightweight construction materials mainly used in roofs to improve the interior aesthetics of a room. These boards are usually made up of metals, mineral fiber, gypsum, PVC, wood, etc. Ceiling tiles offer various benefits over conventional cement-based tops, such as better recyclability, easy installation, high thermal and acoustic insulation, low-cost maintenance and repair, improved aesthetics, etc. As a result, these panels find widespread applications in several construction activities across various sectors, including retail, hospitality, residential, healthcare, corporate, etc.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-ceiling-tiles-market/requestsample

What are the trends in the ceiling tiles industry?

The expanding construction industry and the rising number of modern infrastructural projects are among the primary factors driving the India ceiling tiles market. Besides this, the emerging trend of urbanization and the increasing consumer inclination towards false and aesthetically appealing roof structures are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for decorative and soundproof tops in public spaces, such as multiplexes, shopping malls, business centers, and transport infrastructures, has propelled the utilization of ceiling tiles, which is also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to invest in the construction and renovation of schools, hospitals, transport infrastructures, public offices, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

In addition to this, the introduction of innovative and cost-effective roof panels that offer stylish and luxurious interiors, enhanced noise absorption quality, and a simplified installation process is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the inflating number of investments in modern development projects, various product innovations, and technological advancements in the production process are expected to bolster the India ceiling tiles market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India ceiling tiles market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Top Ceiling Tiles Manufacturers in India:

Aerolite Industries Pvt. Ltd.

AWI Licensing LLC

Diamond International Inex Private Limited

Everest Industries Limited

Hunter Douglas India Pvt Ltd. (Hunter Douglas N.V.)

India Gypsum Pvt. Ltd.

Knauf AMF GmbH & Co. KG

Ramco Industries Limited

Saint-Gobain Gyproc India Ltd (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.)

Techno Ceiling Products

USG Boral Building Products India Pvt. Ltd

VANS Gypsum Pvt. Ltd

Visaka Industries Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on product type and application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Gypsum

Mineral Fiber

Metallic

Calcium Silicate

PVC

Wood

Others

Breakup by Application:

Non-Residential Applications

Private Sector



Public Sector

Residential Applications

Breakup by Region:

South India

West and Central India

North India

East India

Speak to Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3312&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Related Reports:

Modular Construction Market Report 2023: https://bit.ly/41QTwHt

Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Size 2023: https://bit.ly/426vZlG

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:134 N 4th St.

City: Brooklyn

State: NY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: India Ceiling Tiles Market to Reach INR 3,373 Crore by 2028 | Latest Report by IMARC Group