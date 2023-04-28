List of Top 11 Calcium Chloride Manufacturers Worldwide

List of Top Calcium Chloride Manufacturers are Occidental Petroleum Corporation, TETRA Technologies, Inc., Baker Hughes Company, Solvay S.A., Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Qingdao City Media Co, Ltd., Tiger Calcium Services Inc.

Calcium chloride refers to an inorganic compound characterized by high solubility. It is available in various types, including liquid, anhydrous solid, hydrate solid, etc. These calcium chloride compounds can be derived by neutralizing hydrochloric acid with calcium hydroxide. They are utilized as a desiccant for maintaining a constant level of dryness in water treatment plants. Calcium chloride formulations even act as electrolytes, assisting the human body in retaining fluid balance throughout activities and maintaining healthy bones and muscles. They even prove extremely effective in de-icing, dust control, road stabilization drilling fluids, industrial processing, and other applications. Consequently, calcium chloride substances find extensive utilization across numerous sectors, such as food and beverage (F&B), agriculture, paint, rubber, etc.

The increasing usage of the chemical as a de-icing agent across several countries that face heavy snowfalls is among the key factors driving the calcium chloride companies. Additionally, the elevating product employment in cheese production, beer brewing, meat tenderization, etc., in the F&B segment and the shifting preferences toward ready-to-eat and canned vegetables and foods are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the growing adoption of calcium chloride in wastewater treatment plants to remove impurities and enhance the mineral content of water, making it safe for drinking, is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the emerging trend of using the chemical as hydrogen (Ph) buffer to regulate the calcium hardness of swimming pools is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, the rising product requirement in the mining industry as a maintenance material for the construction of haul roads, owing to its ability to absorb moisture from the air and add density to the roadway, is expected to stimulate the calcium chloride companies in the coming years.

List of Top 11 Calcium Chloride Manufacturers:-

1. Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

2. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)

3. Baker Hughes Company

4. Solvay S.A.

5. Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

6. Qingdao City Media Co, Ltd.

7. Tiger Calcium Services Inc.

8. Ward Chemical Inc.

9. Weifang Haibin Chemical Co., Ltd

10. Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

11. Zirax Ltd

