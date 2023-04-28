Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,910 in the last 365 days.

List of Top 11 Calcium Chloride Manufacturers Worldwide

List of Top Calcium Chloride Manufacturers are Occidental Petroleum Corporation, TETRA Technologies, Inc., Baker Hughes Company, Solvay S.A., Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Qingdao City Media Co, Ltd., Tiger Calcium Services Inc.

Calcium chloride refers to an inorganic compound characterized by high solubility. It is available in various types, including liquid, anhydrous solid, hydrate solid, etc. These calcium chloride compounds can be derived by neutralizing hydrochloric acid with calcium hydroxide. They are utilized as a desiccant for maintaining a constant level of dryness in water treatment plants. Calcium chloride formulations even act as electrolytes, assisting the human body in retaining fluid balance throughout activities and maintaining healthy bones and muscles. They even prove extremely effective in de-icing, dust control, road stabilization drilling fluids, industrial processing, and other applications. Consequently, calcium chloride substances find extensive utilization across numerous sectors, such as food and beverage (F&B), agriculture, paint, rubber, etc.

Discover opportunities, challenges, and trends in the global calcium chloride market @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/calcium-chloride-technical-material-market-report/requestsample

The increasing usage of the chemical as a de-icing agent across several countries that face heavy snowfalls is among the key factors driving the calcium chloride companies. Additionally, the elevating product employment in cheese production, beer brewing, meat tenderization, etc., in the F&B segment and the shifting preferences toward ready-to-eat and canned vegetables and foods are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the growing adoption of calcium chloride in wastewater treatment plants to remove impurities and enhance the mineral content of water, making it safe for drinking, is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the emerging trend of using the chemical as hydrogen (Ph) buffer to regulate the calcium hardness of swimming pools is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, the rising product requirement in the mining industry as a maintenance material for the construction of haul roads, owing to its ability to absorb moisture from the air and add density to the roadway, is expected to stimulate the calcium chloride companies in the coming years.

List of Top 11 Calcium Chloride Manufacturers:-

1. Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

2. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)

3. Baker Hughes Company

4. Solvay S.A.

5. Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

6. Qingdao City Media Co, Ltd.

7. Tiger Calcium Services Inc.

8. Ward Chemical Inc.

9. Weifang Haibin Chemical Co., Ltd

10. Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

11. Zirax Ltd

 

Find more top manufacturing companies blogs:-

Top 10 Indian Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturers

Top 13 Oleochemicals manufacturing Companies:-

Top 15 Electric Bike Companies and Manufacturers

Top 12 Best Corporate Wellness Companies in the World

Media Contact
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address:134 N 4th St.
City: Brooklyn
State: NY
Country: United States
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: List of Top 11 Calcium Chloride Manufacturers Worldwide

You just read:

List of Top 11 Calcium Chloride Manufacturers Worldwide

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more