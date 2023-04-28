London entrepreneur joins Saudi Arabian company for ground-breaking cybersecurity project

Ioannis Antypas, a London tech entrepreneur, and expert in cybersecurity, has announced an exciting new connection with a Saudi Arabian company. Customers across Saudi Arabia are set to enjoy a new level of cybersecurity protection thanks to the launch of an all-new venture, incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning, the brand offers a new level of security against modern threats.

With a strong background in tech and cybersecurity, securing a first-class honours degree from the University of West London and triple distinction star from Uxbridge College, Ioannis Antypas is an experienced entrepreneur in the sector.

Set to begin in May 2023, the contracted project will leverage Antypas' experience in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics. Together with the Saudi Arabian company, Antypas will work to create cutting-edge solutions that detect and prevent emerging threats in real-time.

Speaking on the launch of the new business, Ioannis Antypas added, “I am really excited to be joining this exciting company in Saudi Arabia. In this fast-paced digital world, cybersecurity is one of the most important issues businesses face today. Cybercriminals are continuously adapting and evolving their techniques, which means it can be a complex process to protect your data. Our mission is to provide organisations with the highest level of cybersecurity possible, utilising the latest technology to ensure that our clients remain protected from phishing attacks, cyberattacks and malware attacks.”

Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the Middle East and North Africa region and is undergoing a rapid transformation towards becoming a knowledge-based economy. As part of this transformation, the country is investing heavily in the development of digital infrastructure and cybersecurity.

With this project, Antypas and the Saudi Arabian company are set to make a significant contribution to the field of cybersecurity in the region.

