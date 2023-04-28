Exelon Foundation recognizes employees during National Volunteer Month for year-round volunteering efforts

Twenty Exelon employees/teams are receiving Volunteer Awards of $5,000 to their chosen nonprofits in recognition of their exemplary service. Altogether Exelon hosted more than 200 volunteer events during April alone, building on the more than 126,000 hours volunteered by employees last year.

Whether it's helping people whose homes have been destroyed, children who need food or underserved areas that could benefit from new biking and walking trails, Exelon EXC employees are dedicated to making a positive difference in their communities. In 2022 alone, volunteers gave 126,529 hours of their time to local nonprofits.

In acknowledgement of those efforts, the Exelon Foundation recognized 20 Exelon employees with its Volunteer Awards, given to those who have shown exemplary service and served more than 50 hours in one calendar year. Awardees also received $5,000 for the charity of their choice.

"Powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers means more than just delivering energy. It means being active in the communities we serve, sharing our resources and helping our customers in whatever way possible," said Calvin Butler, president and CEO of Exelon. "Our employees share this passion for making a difference, and I am proud of their dedication to volunteer and share their most important resource -- time -- with their communities for causes they care about."

The Foundation selected employees from the company's six energy delivery companies, Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power and Light (DPL), Philadelphia Energy Company (PECO), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco) and Exelon corporate employees. A few examples:

Atlantic City Electric employee Ryan Whitman has used his skills to benefit fellow veterans of Operation Safe Haven by rebuilding the organization's electric distribution lines, replacing poles, trimming trees, building a laundry room, even installing an electrical panel at the nonprofit's facility.

Father and son, and fellow BGE employees, Ron and Ben Carsten volunteer with Samaritan's Purse, a nonprofit they have helped with disaster recovery efforts, building dozens of houses following Hurricane Florence and the 2022 Kentucky floods.

ComEd's Tonya Reed grew up without a mentor and so volunteers as a mentor to young people at Continuing Academic Training Children & Youth Service, Inc. (CAT), where she is proof that the challenges you face don't determine your life outcome, how you respond does.

Delmarva Power employee Mark Naugle leverages his love for baseball and softball as a volunteer for the Delmar Little League organization. Just this past summer, he coached the All-Star team that went to the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, NC.

PECO employee Mark McDonald has used his construction background with specialization in the electrical trades to help Good Works, Inc., a local nonprofit he helps repair and improve homes of low-income families. He even recruited seven fellow PECO colleagues to regularly volunteer with him.

employee has used his construction background with specialization in the electrical trades to help Good Works, Inc., a local nonprofit he helps repair and improve homes of low-income families. He even recruited seven fellow PECO colleagues to regularly volunteer with him. Simone Woods, Exelon corporate employee, volunteers with Major Taylor Trail Keepers (MTTKS), which focuses on improving conditions for bicycling, walking and public transportation in Chicago's southwest side neighborhoods, many of which are under-resourced.

The full list of volunteer winners includes:

ACE

Jason Skolnick: Linwood Parent Teach Organization

Saundra Wilson: Loving our Cities

Ryan Whitman: Operation Safe Haven

BGE:

Kristin Cox: Arts Education in Maryland Schools (AEMS)

Team: The Baltimore Station James Winbourne Ryan Bowerman Stacy Wirth Michael Kunkel Tesfa Bemnet Tampatha Patrick Elmer Butts III Susanne Casterline Rayon Wright Wayne Carter Humbert Giannaccini

Team: Samaritan's Purse

ComEd

Tonya Reed: Continuing Academic Training Children and Youth Service, Inc. (CAT)

Dawne Watts: Fetching Tails Foundation

Paul Strahanoski: St. Jude

Delmarva

Linda Lamberson: Cats Bridge to Rescue

Mark Naugle: Delmar Little League organization

Exelon Corporate

Simone Woods: Major Taylor Trail Keepers

Barbara Woltanski: Northern Illinois Food Bank

Patrick O'Rourke: Regina Luminis Academy

PECO

Glenn Tiley: Keystone Opportunity Center

Gregory Rosato: West Point Volunteer Fire Company D.B.A Upper Gwynedd Township Fire Department

Team: Good Works Inc. Mark McDonald Lingyu Lu Frank Colelli Deborah Cook Andrew Coyle Charles Dettling Craig Dupell Jasmine Jackson Tara Ogden



PHI

Veronica Sergiacomi: Emmanuel Cancer Foundation

Julia Reilly: Equine Rescue Ambulance - Fair Hill Division

Zach Chizar: Make-A-Wish Foundation - Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley

In a continuing celebration of National Volunteer Month, Exelon is sponsoring more than 200 volunteer events across the company's service areas in Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia. Activities range from helping plant seedlings at sustainable urban farms and judging a science fair to cleaning up local beaches and packing weekend backpacks with food for children at risk for hunger.

As a company, Exelon has long invested in the communities it serves through local grantmaking, workforce development programs, STEM education initiatives and college scholarships, in addition to spending more than $2.8 billion last year with diverse suppliers. In 2022, Exelon companies and foundations gave more than $68 million to nonprofits in the company's service areas, focusing on Building Exelon's Future Workforce; Energy Empowerment in Our Communities; Equal Access to Arts and Culture; and Enrichment Through Local Vitality.

To learn more about Exelon's community initiatives, visit exeloncorp.com.

About Exelon

Exelon EXC is a Fortune 200 company and the nation's largest energy delivery company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 19,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

