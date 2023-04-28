McShane and Powers & Sons Complete Construction of 23rd Place at Southbridge on Chicago's Near South Side

23rd Place at Southbridge combines 206 mixed-income apartment units and 15,000 square feet of retail space in Chicago.

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McShane Construction Company and their joint venture partner, Powers & Sons Construction, have completed the construction of 23rd Place at Southbridge for The Community Builders and McCaffery Interests. Located on the site of the former Harold Ickes Homes on Chicago's Near South Side, the community offers 206 mixed-income apartment units and 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space across two buildings.

"23rd Place at Southbridge is a beautiful community at the crossroads of South Loop, Chinatown, Bronzeville, and the Motor Row District," stated Mat Dougherty, President at McShane. "The mixed-income unit structure makes the development accessible for residents at a broad range of income levels, encouraging economic diversity and inclusion within the community."

Approximately 50 percent of units are affordable to households earning 80 percent of Area Median Income (AMI) or less through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program. Units boast spacious floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and plank flooring. All units have full-size appliances and in-unit washers and dryers, and select units offer balconies.

First-floor retail units bring convenience and commerce to the surrounding community. Additionally, the Community Life Center resides on the ground floor of 2344 S. State Street.

The development includes extensive amenity space on the first and sixth floors, including lounges, a fitness center, and terraces. A new public right-of-way, 23rd Place, connects the two buildings and can be closed off to create public gathering space for community activities. Both buildings feature covered passageways to provide retail customers with convenient access to stores.

23rd Place at Southbridge is a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) located adjacent to the Cermak-McCormick Place Green Line 'L' stop and near the Chinatown Red Line stop. This makes the property accessible for residents without cars as well as for community members visiting the development's retail stores. By reducing the need to drive, Transit-Oriented Developments lower the area's carbon footprint and negative impact on the environment.

Nia Architects and Antunovich Associates provided architectural services for 23rd Place at Southbridge.

