Ultrasound AI™ Submits Application to FDA for Revolutionary Software that Detects Risk of Preterm Births

Submission seeks FDA 510(k) approval of Forecasted Delivery Date Range (FDDR™) Software as a Medical Device to detect risk for preterm birth.

Revolutionary Software that Detects Risk of Preterm Births

 Submission seeks FDA 510(k) approval of Forecasted Delivery Date Range (FDDR™) Software as a Medical Device to detect risk for preterm birth as early as eight weeks of gestation.

 Clinical studies have documented 80% accuracy in the FDDR™ forecasting of preterm births among thousands of pregnancies using data from more than five million ultrasound images.

 The U.S. preterm birth rate rose 4% in 2021, affecting about 1 in every 10 infants born (1). Globally, prematurity is the leading cause of death in children under the age of five (2).

Ultrasound AI™ today announced 510(k) submission for approval of its FDDR AI™ Software as a Medical Device to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Informed by more than five million ultrasound images and thousands of pregnancies, the FDDR™ AI-derived forecasting model has the potential to radically change prenatal care by identifying women at risk for preterm birth based on their forecasted delivery date range.

“One million children die every year due to complications of preterm birth. Fifty percent of all women at risk for preterm birth have no symptoms. We must do better!” said Pamela Bonnett, Ultrasound AI CEO. “If providers have the ability to identify who will deliver early and how soon, available interventions can be accessed for improving outcomes for both babies and their mothers.”

Babies born before 37 weeks have higher rates of death and disability. In 2020, preterm birth and related low birth weight accounted for approximately 16% of infant deaths in the US(3). These statistics are worse globally. Babies who survive could face breathing and feeding difficulties, developmental delays, as well as vision and hearing problems. Ultrasound AI’s predictive software equips obstetrical caregivers with rapid, reliable analysis and the opportunity to modify care plans, including coordination of appropriate neonatal support.

“As an accurate early warning system for premature births, FDDR™ has the capacity to revolutionize women’s health care, improve infant outcomes, and inspire research for improved interventions,” said Garrett Lam, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Ultrasound AI™. “Combining readily available ultrasound technology and FDDR’s artificial intelligence provides welcome insight to what has been a significant challenge in women’s health to better predict and potentially prevent preterm births.”

About Ultrasound AI™

Ultrasound AI™ is an artificial intelligence biotechnology company whose innovations combine analysis derived from expansive data with medical imaging to advance women’s health. Its first offering, FDDR AI™, forecasts a delivery date range using AI technology to revolutionize an obstetrical care team’s ability to more accurately predict patients at risk for preterm births. To learn more, visit Ultrasound AI or connect on social media.



