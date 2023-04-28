Media Monitoring Tools Market by Component (Software/Platform, Services) is Expected to Reach USD 12.1 billion by 2030 With a CAGR of 14.7%: Latest Report by Delvens

Delvens has announced the addition of “Global Media Monitoring Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software/Platform, Services), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), Industry, Supply & Demand Side Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030” market research report to their Database.

Media Monitoring Tools Market research report also includes a complete analysis of industry players covering their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share. The industry research includes a detailed evaluation of meticulous customers, power consumption, production capacity, utilization volume to benefit business owners.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the key players operating in the global media monitoring tools market are Ubermetrics, YouScan, Agility PR Solutions, Akio Spotter, Astute Social, Brand24, BrandsEye, Brandwatch, Cogia Web Observer, Cisco SocialMiner, Clipit, Cogito, Complexium, Curalate, Daumsoft Social Metrics, Demographics Pro, Digimind Intelligence, Digimind Social, Echobot, Facelift Cloud, Falcon.io, Germin8, Frrole Scout, FirstRain, SemanticForce, SentiMetrix, SentiOne, Silverbakk, SmartFocus, SocialFlow, Ubermetrics, VendAsta's Reputation Management Platform, Verint Social Engagement, VICO Analytics, VICO PRISY, WaveMetrix, among others.

Industry-First Generative AI Solution for Press Release and Media Pitch Creation Is Launched by Innodata Subsidiary Agility PR Solutions.

Ubermetrics, a specialist in social intelligence, is acquired by UNICEPTA. Both businesses will integrate their AI-based technology platforms as a result of this technology acquisition, increasing their capacity to automatically analyse sizable volumes of data for communication and marketing management.

To expand its product portfolio, Saudi-based Lucidya recently closed a second round of funding for $6 million. This round of funding follows a stellar performance by the B2B SaaS company, which served over 100 enterprise customers across more than six countries, driving its annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth by five times year over year and placing it among the top 10% of the fastest-growing B2B SaaS companies globally, per the benchmark used in the sector.

Report Scope

Report Feature Descriptions Growth Rate CAGR of 14.7% during the forecasting period, 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Units Considered Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Segmentation Component, Enterprise, End-User, Industry and Region. Report Attribute Market Revenue Sizing (Global, Regional and Country Level) Company Share Analysis, Market Dynamics, Company Profiling Regional Level Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Country Level Scope U.S., Japan, Germany, U.K., China, India, Brazil, UAE, South Africa (50+ Countries Across the Globe) Companies Profiled Ubermetrics, YouScan, Agility PR Solutions, Akio Spotter, Astute Social, Brand24, BrandsEye, Brandwatch, Cogia Web Observer, Cisco SocialMiner, Clipit, Cogito, complexium, Curalate, Daumsoft Social Metrics, Demographics Pro, Digimind Intelligence, Digimind Social, Echobot, Facelift Cloud, Falcon.io, Germin8, Frrole Scout, FirstRain, SemanticForce, SentiMetrix, SentiOne, Silverbakk, SmartFocus, SocialFlow, Ubermetrics, VendAsta's Reputation Management Platform, Verint Social Engagement, VICO Analytics, VICO PRISY, WaveMetrix Available Customization In addition to the market data for Media monitoring tools Market, Delvens offers client-centric reports customized according to the company’s specific demand and requirement.

Market outlook

The four main categories of market growth, market dynamics, technological innovation, and customer position are the focus of our discussion of the important market trends in the media monitoring industry in this section.

Market Growth, Market Drivers and Characteristics

The market for media monitoring is still exhibiting strong growth.

Market Dynamics

Major technology firms have revised their social media product strategy.

Partnerships are becoming increasingly prevalent to provide firms with additional strategic information.

The market for media monitoring software is changing as a result of market consolidation.

A growing number of vendors are providing a mix of free and paid media monitoring tools and services to increase demand for those services.

Technology Innovation

Continuous advancement in media monitoring technologies and features

More media monitoring tools employing AI and Image Recognition to tackle visual content

The cloud deployment model continues to grow

The Growing Importance of mobile platforms

AI-powered social SM Listening, Analytics and Management tools are becoming more prevalent

Customer Position

The growing use of social media marketing programmes

Understanding GDPR becoming a concern for social media marketers

Increasing investment in social media technologies as social media communication and media consumption shift

Choosing between point solutions and integrated social media suites; the adoption of employee advocacy programmes is expanding quickly; businesses continue to struggle with media monitoring and locating the correct tool.

People's lives are significantly impacted by social media. 4.2 billion People utilise social media globally, which is more than 55% of the world's population. Social media users have increased by 495 million, or 14%, since 2021. This indicates that more than 910 new individuals joined social media every minute. There is an enormous volume of content produced on social media: every minute, 400 hours of new YouTube videos are posted, and there are 479,000 Tweets, 70 000 Instagram posts. 138,000 photos are uploaded per minute on Facebook alone, along with 295,000 status updates and 520 000 comments. Online media monitoring is used to keep an eye on social media and other online media (websites, blogs, news, etc.), in addition to classic media monitoring methods like press clippings and listening. Nevertheless, since this is a process in and of itself, one of the difficulties is deriving meaningful insights from the gathered data. Public figures might be interested in how their brand is doing and what people are saying about them; business owners and entrepreneurs might be interested in how customers are responding to their products; and PR experts or agencies might be interested in monitoring their clients' internet efforts.

The information acquired can reveal a variety of insights about discussions that have taken place recently or in the past on a particular subject, popular opinion, sources or creators of information, and more. By compiling a systematic overview of the what, when, and how of each posting, it is possible to do everything manually. Processing data through automation is useful for vast volumes of work. Third-party tools and direct data access from social media networks are both made possible by automation.

Market Overview

The idea behind media monitoring is straightforward. Utilising the vast ocean of social media data, businesses use media monitoring tools to identify mentions of their brands, topics of interest, businesses, and products to gain timely actionable insights and take the appropriate action. Media monitoring tools are software programmes that give businesses the ability to gather, classify, analyse, follow, and even participate in online conversations about their businesses, brands, products, rivals, industries, and other topics on various social media platforms. They assist firms with data analysis and business insight identification, understanding of customers, prospects, key industry influencers, and opinion leaders, as well as real-time monitoring of what consumers are saying about brands, goods, reputations, and rivals on social media. The ability to engage in these conversations in real-time is provided by a large range of solutions. These platforms also provide workflow management, which helps organisations disseminate social media data internally and coordinate analysis and reactions. Real-time social listening, or "media monitoring," goes beyond historical keyword and hashtag searches for research and insight purposes. Instead, it involves actively following conversations on various social media platforms and spotting current brand buzz to engage users and generate participation. For additional analysis, prioritisation, and the routing of significant posts to various stakeholders and departments around the organisation for evaluation, processing, and resolution, this now includes the capability to tag conversations. Advanced media monitoring systems might perform many tasks and offer listening, analytics, and/or intelligence capabilities across social and other media channels on a single platform.

The majority of the media monitoring companies included in this research are headquartered in the United States. 65 (42%) of the 159 media monitoring tools and services are provided by businesses in the USA. Nineteen (19%) of the remaining ones are in the United Kingdom, thirteen (8%) are in Germany, ten (6%) are in Canada, nine (6%) are in France, four (3%) are in the Netherlands, and two per cent are each in Poland, Luxembourg, China, and the United Arab Emirates. Based on the locations of their corporate headquarters, we divide the media monitoring tools and services. 35 (55%) of the 64 US vendors also have offices in the EMEA region, while 29 (45%) do the same for the ASPAC region. In a similar vein, 38 (54%) of the 71 media monitoring technology companies with headquarters in the EMEA Region also have operations in the Americas Region, while 18 (25%) have offices in the Asia Pacific Region. Two of the nine featured ASPAC-based enterprises also operate in the Americas and one in the EMEA regions.

Segmentation Analysis

The Media Monitoring Tools Market is further divided into Software/Platforms and Services based on Components. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the Software/Platform will generate USD 2.1 Billion and hold the largest market share of 31.5%. The growth is mostly related to the increase in the use of software programmes like Hoot-suite, Google Alert, and others. For enhanced customer insights, these software tools analyse social, online, print, and digital information. A large Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14% is also predicted for services due to the explosive growth in the use of media monitoring services including media cutting services, media intelligence, and others.

Based on Enterprise Size, the market is further segmented into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Industry, the market is further segmented into IT & Telecom, Hospitality, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, and Other Industries. By 2023, the Media Monitoring Tools Market is projected to produce more than USD 800 million, with Retail & E-Commerce expected to command the largest global share. Through e-commerce websites, consumers around the world are increasing their online shopping trends, which helps the market grow. Additionally, several E-Commerce businesses are utilising monitoring tools to interact with target markets. Therefore, monitoring and promoting in-the-moment online content will probably spur market expansion.

Due to a boom in the use of digital platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and others, the Media & Entertainment industry is predicted to expand at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% throughout the projection period. Additionally, rising government healthcare spending across several nations and rising tracking tools in media and entertainment are anticipated to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights

With a market share of 41.7% for media monitoring tools, North America is expected to lead the industry. As well-known businesses like Oracle Corporation, Hootsuite, and Alphabet Inc. extend their presence in the United States, the market share in the sector is anticipated to rise. In addition, it is anticipated that the region's early adoption of cutting-edge technologies and related trends will increase demand for media monitoring services.

The Asia Pacific market for media monitoring tools is anticipated to grow rapidly in the future years with a CAGR of 15% and is projected to earn more than USD 1.5 billion in revenue by the end of 2023. The area is home to more than half of social media's active user base, offering businesses a fantastic chance to interact in person with potential customers. As a result, there will be a rise in the need for social media tools in the region. The region's expanding use of media tracking technologies is also projected to spur growth and raise demand for media monitoring services.

Delvens Industry Expert's Standpoint



The demand for actionable business intelligence derived from social media data, as well as the growing significance of monitoring and managing online reputation and risk, are all contributing to the rapid expansion of the media monitoring market. In the present day, artificial intelligence is a rising idea. Marketing teams can profit from using it to monitor social media, which will help them achieve their objectives. These days, artificial intelligence is becoming crucial for enterprises. It is a technology of the future and might be the next development for enterprises of all sizes. Numerous use cases point to the potential for artificial intelligence to enhance (and automate) a range of sales and marketing procedures. Businesses may better their data analysis, create real-time prediction models, increase client interaction, and outperform their rivals by utilising AI concepts. By enhancing innovation, enhancing client interaction, and ultimately raising revenue, artificial intelligence in sales and marketing pushes the frontiers even further.

Who Will Benefit from this Report?

A wide range of businesses and individuals with an interest in particular SMM tools and services as well as general market trends may find the following information in this research helpful:

Businesses that employ a variety of tools across their departments for customer service, publishing, continuous monitoring, or a specific project, to gain a deeper grasp of the tools and their newest features;

that employ a variety of tools across their departments for customer service, publishing, continuous monitoring, or a specific project, to gain a deeper grasp of the tools and their newest features; Start-up, small, and midsize businesses that wish to use social media tools and services to track and analyse conversations and actions on social media and effectively connect with potential customers;

that wish to use social media tools and services to track and analyse conversations and actions on social media and effectively connect with potential customers; SMM Technology and Service Providers and Resellers who are curious about the market competition and potential alliances, sales, or acquisitions;

who are curious about the market competition and potential alliances, sales, or acquisitions; Agencies and consulting firms for Social Media and Analytics who are searching for details on tools and tool features to supplement their resources and broaden their offerings;

who are searching for details on tools and tool features to supplement their resources and broaden their offerings; Investors looking for investment opportunities and researching businesses and technologies.

Global Media Monitoring Tools Market Table of Contents



Component Outlook

Software/Platform

Services

Type Outlook

Online Media Monitoring

Print Media Monitoring

Broadcast Media Monitoring

Others

Organization Size Outlook

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook

Customer Experience

PR Management

Others

End-Use Outlook

Retail and E-Commerce

Hospitality

It and Telecom

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden Austria Finland Belgium Turkey Russia Poland Hungary Czech Republic Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Vietnam New Zealand Philippines Thailand Malaysia Hong Kong Taiwan Singapore Indonesia Sri Lanka Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of South America

Middle East And Africa South Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Iran Egypt Rest of Middle East and Africa



