NorthWestern Energy Announces Election of Sherina Maye Edwards to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SIOUX FALLS, S.D. and BUTTE, Mont., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) today announced that Sherina Maye Edwards has been elected by the company's shareholders to the Board of Directors, bringing extensive regulatory, legal, utility infrastructure and executive experience to the independent board.



Edwards is the former Chief Strategy Officer of MasTec, Inc., a NYSE-listed infrastructure construction company and former Chief Executive Officer of INTREN, LLC, a subsidiary of MasTec. She also previously served as a Commissioner of the Illinois Commerce Commission.

The addition of Edwards brings the number of NorthWestern Energy board members to 10. Only one board member, President and CEO Brian Bird, is an employee of the company, with the others representing a broad range of experience across the utility industry.

“NorthWestern Energy is recognized for strong corporate governance and an excellent Board of Directors,” said Bird. “Sherina brings exceptional strength in areas including regulatory matters, law and policy, and utility infrastructure. We are excited to welcome Sherina to our board and look forward to her leadership going forward.”

Along with Edwards' experience at MasTec and the Illinois Commerce Commission, she served as a partner at the law firm of Quarles & Brady LLP and as Co-Chair of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Voluntary Information-sharing System Working Group. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Spelman College and a J.D. from Howard University School of Law.

NorthWestern Energy - Delivering a Bright Future

NorthWestern Energy provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We work to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. We do this by providing low-cost and reliable service performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002.

