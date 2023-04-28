CHILD USA AND CHILD USADVOCACY TO DEFEND THE CONSTITUTIONALITY OF THE LA STATUTE – PRESS CONFERENCE TO FOLLOW
In 2021 the Louisiana Legislature passed a law allowing victims of sexual abuse to file claims against their perpetrators no matter when the abuse occurred.
Now that we know the vast majority of victims do not disclose until decades after the abuse, it is imperative that expired SOLs can be revived.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021 the Louisiana Legislature passed a law allowing victims of sexual abuse to file claims against their perpetrators and enablers no matter when the abuse occurred. This “look back window” was additionally strengthened by the legislature in 2022. CHILD USAdvocacy drafted this legislation and testified twice in Louisiana. The Louisiana Legislature has recognized the severity of the impact of child sexual abuse and passed these laws unanimously in the Senate and House, something which rarely happens in Louisiana.
— Marci Hamilton, CEO and Founder of CHILD USA
The Governor of Louisiana signed the bills into law, and the Attorney General of Louisiana has recognized and also supports the constitutionality of that statute. Unfortunately, institutions that have harbored child predators have spent the last two years and untold amounts of money challenging the constitutionality of this law against the interests of the very victim-survivors their employees hurt as children.
On Monday, May 1, the Louisiana Supreme Court will hear arguments challenging the constitutionality of this law, including that of CHILD USA, which was granted oral argument at the hearing and has intervened in support of this victims’ protection legislation by filing an amicus brief.
“The opponents of child sex abuse victims’ access to justice often argue that a statute of limitations window is unconstitutional. They rarely win. Now that we know the vast majority of victims do not disclose until decades after the abuse, it is imperative that expired SOLs can be revived.” said Marci Hamilton, CEO and Founder of CHILD USA. “It validates the victims and shifts the cost of the abuse from them to the ones who cause it. Just as important, it educates parents and the public on the risks to children in the state. These compelling interests override the constitutional arguments against,” continued Hamilton.
“It is not lost on survivors that we are now before the Louisiana Supreme Court on this constitutional issue on the three-year anniversary of the archdiocese of New Orleans filing bankruptcy. The attack on the constitutionality of this law that protects the children of Louisiana and honors fundamental notions of justice is being driven by Archbishop Gregory Aymond. These religious institutions are more concerned about their pocketbook than protecting children. Survivors have suffered unspeakable injury, humiliation and delay, but they will persevere. We hope this honorable court will see the unique public health crisis of child sexual abuse and this law’s rational response to this devastating epidemic as so many other courts across the country have concluded.” said Kathryn Robb, Executive Director of CHILD USAdvocacy
The hearing is at 2:30 PM and following that hearing several victim-survivors and representatives of CHILD USA and CHILD USAdvocacy will be available for a short statement and questions outside the Louisiana Supreme Court. We welcome all media to cover this historic legal event.
Professor Marci Hamilton is a First Amendment constitutional scholar at the University of Pennsylvania who has led the national movement to reform statutes of limitations to reflect the science of delayed disclosure of childhood sexual abuse and who founded CHILD USA, a national nonprofit think tank devoted to ending child abuse and neglect.
Kathryn Robb, Esq. is the Executive Director of CHILD USAdvocacy, a national legislative legal expert, and an outspoken survivor of child sexual abuse.
