WISCONSIN, April 28 - Relating to: commemorating the date of the Bay View labor strike and tragedy and requiring the permanent removal of the portrait of Jeremiah Rusk from public display in the assembly parlor and instead requiring that a portrait of former Governor Tommy G. Thompson be hung in the assembly parlor.
Status: A - Rules
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/resolution/ar8
You just read:
AR8 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2023-04-28
