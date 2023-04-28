Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,925 in the last 365 days.

AB238 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation - 2023-04-28

WISCONSIN, April 28 - An Act to repeal 23.33 (9) (b) 8.; to amend 20.370 (5) (ct), 20.370 (5) (cu), 23.33 (9) (a) and 23.33 (9) (b) 7.; and to create 20.370 (3) (au) of the statutes; Relating to: software, communications equipment, and maps for nonprofit organizations that promote the operation of all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles. (FE)

Status: A - Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab238

You just read:

AB238 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation - 2023-04-28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more