AB244 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-04-28

WISCONSIN, April 28 - An Act to renumber 86.31 (1) (a); to amend 86.31 (2) (a); and to create 20.395 (2) (fc), 59.58 (6), 86.31 (1) (ac) and 86.31 (3o) of the statutes; Relating to: an agricultural roads improvement grant program and making an appropriation. (FE)