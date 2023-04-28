WISCONSIN, April 28 - An Act to renumber 86.31 (1) (a); to amend 86.31 (2) (a); and to create 20.395 (2) (fc), 59.58 (6), 86.31 (1) (ac) and 86.31 (3o) of the statutes; Relating to: an agricultural roads improvement grant program and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Transportation
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab244
You just read:
AB244 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-04-28
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.