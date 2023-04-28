Meet PEI’s new Poet Laureate – Tanya Davis

CANADA, April 28 - Tanya Davis is a familiar face for many Islanders. The singer-songwriter has performed at venues around PEI, such as The Guild, Trailside Music Hall, and Baba’s Lounge. Davis is also a poet and was recently named PEI’s Poet Laureate.

Davis says she’s thrilled about her new role.

“I’m excited to give more visibility to the idea of poets as participants in society. We are observant people, who report what’s going on around us in a creative way.”

Davis grew up in Summerside but moved off-Island after high school. It was during her time away that she experienced performance poetry for the first time.

“I was like a sponge, sopping up everything. I didn’t know that poetry could be delivered like that – to leave a book and be spoken on stage in such inspiring ways.”

Davis says she doesn’t have a particular poetry style but gains inspiration from other performance poets, hip hop, orature, standup comedy and more.

“I’m inspired by recitation - work that is delivered out loud and not just on paper.”

She has been writing since she was little and has been a working poet and musician for the past 20 years. When she was young, she didn’t know that writing could be a career.

“I’m also excited to encourage the next generation of poets and writers and let them know that this is a career option. Poetry, writing, sharing – it's a really valuable role to play in society.”

“We have great confidence in Tanya’s ability to perform in this special and very important role and to be a champion for literacy in our province,” said Minister of Education and Early Years, Natalie Jameson. “Art is a reflection of society and culture. It helps us understand what we are as human beings and influences how we relate to each other. Tanya has an exceptional way of weaving a story and emotions into her poetry. She is an exceptional artist and we are excited to have her as our provincial Poet Laureate.”

Davis is replacing Julie Pellissier-Lush, who had been in the role since 2019 and just completed her term. Other previous PEI Poets Laureate include: Deirdre Kessler (2016-2019); Diane Hicks Morrow (2013-2016); Hugh MacDonald (2010-2013); David Helwig (2008-2010); Frank Ledwell (2005-2008); and John Smith (2003-2005).

Poets Laureate often compose poetry related to legislative or state occasions and events of significance. Other elements of their work include visiting schools, presenting or arranging poetry readings and assisting with writing workshops and other activities.

To learn more about where to see Davis’ performances – visit her webpage or follow her on Instagram @tanyadavismusic

The PEI Public Library Service has responsibility for the program. Poets Laureates are chosen through a peer assessment process and appointed by the Minister of Education and Early Years. To be selected, the Poet Laureate must be active and recognized as a poet of stature who has published at least one volume of poetry within the last ten years with a reputable publishing house, or whose body of work over the years has brought honour to themselves and the province.