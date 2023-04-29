President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Nevada

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Nevada to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides March 8-19, 2023.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Douglas, Eureka, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral and Storey counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Maona M. Ngwira has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.