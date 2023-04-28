Submit Release
Ranpak to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Results

Ranpak Holdings Corp. PACK announced today that it will release its first quarter results at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 4, 2023 and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day.

The conference call and earnings presentation will be webcast live at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/561171603. Investors who cannot access the webcast may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing 888-330-2446 or 240-789-2732 and use the passcode: 8498994.

A telephonic replay of the webcast also will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 4, 2023 and ending at 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 11, 2023. To listen to the replay, please dial 800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and use the passcode: 8498994.

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 850 employees.

