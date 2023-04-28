Comprehensive Healthcare and Camp Hope Awarded State Funding to Build Innovative, On-Site Behavioral Health Center at Homeless Encampment

Comprehensive Healthcare recently announced that it received approval and funding to build a new on-site behavioral health service center and transitional housing at Camp Hope in Yakima, WA. The non-profit organization was awarded more than $1 million in Washington state funding to construct the new facility, designed to support people who are homeless and those who suffer from complex behavioral health and substance abuse challenges.

Located on-site at Yakima's Camp Hope – a low-barrier emergency homeless encampment that meets the safety, shelter, clothing and food needs of more than 180 people each day – the center will provide outpatient behavioral health services and immediate coordination and referral of healthcare needs, as well as access to therapy for those living at the camp. The new facility represents an impactful milestone in Comprehensive Healthcare's mission to decrease barriers and provide equitable access to behavioral healthcare for the region's most vulnerable populations.

"Lawmakers, behavioral health leaders and our community members understand just how important high-quality, accessible care is in addressing the complex issues of homelessness and mental health," said Jodi Daly, president and chief executive officer of Comprehensive Healthcare. "We're proud to partner with Camp Hope to provide solutions to our region's most pressing economic, social and health challenges."

The facility will be constructed from cost-effective, long-lasting, easily movable shipping containers and will include treatment spaces and necessary equipment for staff to use for the care and interventions of patients, as well as provide much-needed supportive transitional housing. Research shows that those suffering from housing insecurity are at an increased risk of suffering from high blood pressure, functional visual impairments, Hepatitis C and diabetes.

"For those facing homelessness, the ability to service community members on-site, where they live, is a game changer," said Mike Kay, executive director of Camp Hope. "This is a new and refreshing approach to behavioral health services that hasn't been done in other places. I'm excited to see the local impact and far-reaching implication this partnership will have in serving as a solution to some of the most pressing challenges our region faces."

Traditionally, there are often several reasons homeless populations are less likely to seek out access to care: being uninsured, lacking access to transportation, lacking healthcare knowledge and resources and facing a general stigmatization around the healthcare system.

"For years, community advocates have fought tirelessly to de-stigmatize behavioral health and homelessness so that individuals experiencing challenges can access the care they deserve," said Gina Mosbrucker, Washington State Representative, 14th Legislative District and Comprehensive Healthcare board member. "Our communities are safer, stronger and more unified when those in need have access to care and resources, and I am honored to help Camp Hope and Comprehensive Healthcare join hands as they support those who need it most."

Upon completion, Comprehensive Healthcare staff will work with clients living at Camp Hope through the continuous prevention, intervention and treatment of behavioral health challenges, as well as help manage care coordination to other community partners and services, including physical health care. This will ensure individuals receive access to the care they deserve, on-site where they live, while reducing the strain on law enforcement and hospitals to increase the overall health and wellbeing of Yakima community members who are experiencing homelessness.

"Behavioral health issues and homelessness are two of the most urgent issues our region currently faces, and it's crucial we use all the tools and resources available to address them head on," Daly said. "We're eager and thankful for the opportunity to partner with Washington state and Camp Hope to create an impactful facility that will serve as a community resource meant to do just that."

About Comprehensive Healthcare:

As one of largest behavioral health organizations in the state of Washington, Comprehensive Healthcare serves clients in six counties throughout south-central Washington. Comprehensive Healthcare is a Joint Commission accredited organization, providing compassionate, individualized behavioral healthcare since 1972. As a non-profit organization, Comprehensive Healthcare is dedicated to delivering high quality, evidence-based services to individuals, families and organizations. To learn more, visit Comprehensive Healthcare's website at compch.org.

About Camp Hope:

Camp Hope (a subsidiary of Grace City Outreach) is a low-barrier emergency homeless shelter for men, women, young adults, veterans, domestic violence victims and families with children experiencing homelessness in Yakima County, WA. To learn more, visit https://www.camphopeyakima.com/.

