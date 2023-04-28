Asia-Pacific Digital Health Market Outlook Report 2023: Health Inequity, Workforce Shortage, and Aging Population will Lead to Transformational Growth

DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Digital Health Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This outlook provides the market size and forecast, significant market trends, industry predictions for 2023, and country-specific analysis. The study concludes with growth opportunities for stakeholders.

The average physician-to-population ratio, high healthcare demand, rising aging population, and healthcare cost pressure have driven APAC's digital health market, making it the most lucrative growth destination. Telehealth and virtual care segments witnessed exponential growth with their critical role in addressing healthcare challenges and consumer preferences.

Consumer health wearables, remote patient monitoring, and AI tools will see a surge in uptake due to their vital role in addressing healthcare equity and workforce challenges. Government support and initiatives for digital health will be critical for established vendors and the growth of start-ups.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the top APAC predictions for 2023?

How are APAC macroeconomic factors affecting the industry in 2023?

What are the 2023 economic predictions for the region?

What does the digital health investment landscape look like?

Which are the key APAC digital health companies to watch in 2023?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

Key Highlights

Top Digital Health Predictions for 2023

Growth Environment

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Health Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Market Trends

Market Segmentation

Segment Definitions

Growing Consumer Readiness for Digital Health in APAC

APAC DH Investment Hotspots

4. Macroeconomic Factors

Economy Predictions for 2023

Healthcare Workforce Shortage: Impact Analysis

Top Challenge for Healthcare Providers in APAC: Skilled Workforce Shortage

Inflation and Recession: Impact Analysis

5. Revenue Trends, 2022-2027

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment, Digital Health

Revenue Forecast Analysis

6. Country Outlook, 2023

2023 Market Snapshot: Australia

2023 Market Snapshot: Singapore

2023 Market Snapshot: South Korea

2023 Market Snapshot: Malaysia

2023 Market Snapshot: Rest of APAC

7. Top 5 Predictions, 2023

8. Healthcare IT Segment Outlook, 2023

Healthcare IT: 2023 APAC Market Snapshot

9. Telehealth Segment Outlook, 2023

Telehealth: 2023 APAC Market Snapshot

10. Companies to Action

APAC Digital Health: Companies to Action

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Virtual Healthcare

Integrated Telehealth and Digital Pharmacy Platforms

Healthcare Wearables

12. Conclusions

