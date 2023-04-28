Cannabis Europa Invites Curaleaf to the Stage to Discuss the Future of Cannabis

Dr. Mikael Sodegren, Chief Medical Officer of Curaleaf International, will discuss the development of medical cannabis markets in Europe at Cannabis Europa in London on May 2-3, 2023.

LONDON, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prohibition Partners , an industry-leading international cannabis intelligence and consulting firm, announced today Curaleaf International , a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Cannabis Europa conference. Dr. Mikael Sodegren, Chief Medical Officer of Curaleaf International, will discuss the health of the medical cannabis industry in Europe as part of "The Changing Role of European Pharma" session.

The cannabis market in Europe is on an accelerated path of significant growth and change, expected to reach €1.6 billion by 2027. Using his decades of expertise in pre-clinical and clinical medical cannabis research, Dr. Sodegren will discuss the state of Europe's cannabis medical marketplace and explore ways in which it can expand in the future.

"In the coming years, we will see exponential growth of the medical cannabis patient population across the European continent. It is my privilege to sit across from my peers and have an open dialogue about the future of our industry and identify opportunities for improvement," said Dr. Mikael Sodegren, Chief Medical Officer of Curaleaf International. "Collaboration and discussion are key to the advancement of the European cannabis community."

About Cannabis Europa

Since 2018, Cannabis Europa has been the premier cannabis event in Europe, drawing over 1,500 attendees from more than 37 countries for two days of industry insights and networking. At this event, participants have a unique chance to connect with influential leaders from successful cannabis companies, investors who are actively investing in the market, and important policymakers. This potent combination of industry expertise, financial acumen, and political influence is precisely what the European cannabis industry needs to progress. To learn more about Cannabis Europa and register for the event, please visit their website at www.cannabis-europa.com .

