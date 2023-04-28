LegendTrader Launches Innovative Funded Account Program for Traders of All Levels

Empowers traders with cutting-edge tools and profit-sharing opportunities

MIAMI - April 28, 2023 - LegendTrader is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative funded account program. Catering to both experienced traders and beginners, LegendTrader aims to assist users in achieving their trading goals. The program offers a unique opportunity to become part of a global community of traders, connecting with users from all around the world.

The LegendTrader team comprises experienced traders, financial experts, and software engineers who are passionate about the world of trading. With years of experience and a deep understanding of the markets, they have created a program that provides clients with the best possible trading experience.

LegendTrader offers up to $1 million in funding to empower traders worldwide, enabling them to earn much more than if they traded with their own funds. Participants can take LegendTrader's capital and keep up to 90 percent of the profit.

Key features of the LegendTrader program include:

Clear and simple trading rules that are easy to comprehend and follow.

Earn up to 90 percent profit sharing, rewarding traders for their skills and efforts.

No time limit restrictions to pass the evaluation.

A one-time evaluation fee with no monthly fees, nor hidden costs or recurring charges.

The best trading conditions allow users to create a successful strategy that fits their trading style with no restrictions on methods.

Access to the most popular trading platforms and daily payout processing.



Committed to transparency and honesty, LegendTrader believes in providing clients with the latest technology and tools. Their proprietary trading platform is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy for even novice traders to start trading with confidence.

The evaluation process for LegendTrader is straightforward. Upon successfully passing the LegendTrader Challenge, traders are funded instantly. They then become funded traders for LegendTrader and can trade responsibly. Following the max loss rules and trading at their own discretion, there is no profit target required. Traders then receive the benefits to trade, withdraw profits, and receive payments.

About the Company – LegendTrader

LegendTrader is a proprietary trading firm, also known as a prop firm, that strives to provide exceptional products and services to our valued customers. Whether you’re an experienced trader or a beginner, we’re here to assist you in achieving your trading goals. Take a challenge and see just how it can help lead you to realizing your trading goals. For more information on LegendTrader and to join the program, visit legendtrader.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: LegendTrader

Contact Person: Nicole Greenberg, Chief Operating Officer

Email: Send Email

Address:382 NE 191st St., #207075

City: Miami

State: Florida 33179

Country: United States

Website: www.legendtrader.com



