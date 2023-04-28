Intermountain Health and Surgery Partners to Collaborate on Ambulatory Surgery Center Strategy

Salt Lake City, UT and Nashville, TN, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermountain Health and Surgery Partners have signed a collaboration agreement for the management of existing Intermountain Health ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) in Utah and Idaho and development of ASCs in other select markets.

Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians.

"We have chosen Surgery Partners because the organization is uniquely aligned with Intermountain Health's vision to provide extraordinary care and superior service at an affordable cost. Through this collaboration agreement, Intermountain Health will accelerate our efforts to add more ASCs in the communities we serve and to provide more affordable healthcare options," said Dan Liljenquist, Intermountain Health's chief strategy officer. "Our ASCs provide high-quality outpatient surgical services, as well as diagnostic and preventive procedures, in a convenient and lower cost setting for patients."

"While Intermountain has a strong record of high-quality, effective, and efficient operations across our care facilities, we recognize the tremendous value an experienced, best-in-class outpatient surgical center operator like Surgery Partners brings to the table," said Mike Clark, executive lead of ASCs at Intermountain Health. "Combining their expertise and experience with ours will add significant value for our surgery patients and caregivers and will establish an operating model upon which we can build as we continue to expand outpatient care at other locations," he added.

"At Surgery Partners, our mission is to enhance patient quality of life through partnership," said Eric Evans, Chief Executive Officer. "Surgery Partners is an organization deeply committed to providing quality, compassionate, and personalized care, to meet the needs of our diverse patients, employees, and physician partners in the communities in which we serve. We have tremendous alignment with and respect for Intermountain Health, an organization that shares our focus on providing high-quality affordable care to the communities we serve. We look forward to joining with Intermountain Health in their existing markets on this journey to improve health care delivery."

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain Health is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Surgery Partners SGRY is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 32 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, and multi-specialty physician practices.

