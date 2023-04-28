Submit Release
Clothing Manufacturer SDF Reduces Minimum Order Quantity to 300 Pieces

DHAKA, DHAKA NORTH, BANGLADESH, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clothing manufacturer SDF today announced that it is reducing its minimum order quantity from 5,000 pieces to 300 pieces. The change is designed to make it easier for small businesses and entrepreneurs to access SDF’s high-quality clothing products.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for small businesses and entrepreneurs to start selling our clothing products,” said Chowdhury, CEO of SDF. “By reducing our minimum order quantity, we are making it possible for them to get started with a smaller investment.”

SDF is a leading manufacturer of clothing for men, women, and children. The company offers a wide variety of products, including t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, and pants. SDF’s products are made from high-quality materials and are built to last.

The company’s new minimum order quantity of 300 pieces is a significant reduction from its previous minimum of 5,000 pieces. This change will make it possible for small businesses and entrepreneurs to order SDF’s products in smaller quantities, which will save them money on shipping and storage costs.

SDF’s new minimum order quantity is effective immediately. For more information about SDF and its products, please visit https://sdfltd.com/.

