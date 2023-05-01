Yoga Space Celebrates One Year of Reimagining the NYC Yoga Scene with Mindful Practice and a Unique Menu of Offerings
The studio offers yoga practitioners a break from the bustle of the city and a return to the true meaning of yoga with a thoughtfully designed space and classes
I realized that while it may be easy to practice yoga in laid-back locations like Bali, it is precisely in bustling cities like New York where it is most needed.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since Yoga Space opened its doors one year ago, the NYC yoga studio has won the hearts of many yoga practitioners who appreciate the studio’s serene space and selection of classes.
— Elshad Yusifov
It's no secret that New Yorkers love yoga. From Vinyasa, Hatha, Restorative, Kundalini, Yoga Sculpt, and so much more, practitioners across the city have many options to choose from. But when Yoga Space opened its doors to New Yorkers, founder Elshad Yusifov wanted to deliver a unique experience where yoga enthusiasts can reconnect with the true meaning of their yoga practice and remember why they continue to get on the mat.
Yoga Studio sits in the heart of Greenpoint, Brooklyn, in a historic building with impressive 17-foot ceilings. The space is flooded with natural light and jungle plants. But more than creating a serene haven in the city, Yusifov and his team have also focused on fostering an atmosphere of unconditional love and a welcoming, warm setting that brings a feeling of peace and tranquility.
For over a year, Yoga Space has set itself apart from other yoga studios with its wide variety of classes, which have been thoughtfully combined and implemented to design a specific structure of practices. This creative approach allows practitioners to tap into their full potential. The studio offers exclusive master classes, such as Sound Bath Meditation, Animal Flow, Acro Yoga, Reiki Session, Nail Board Standing, and much more. Guests are also able to use the studio’s high-quality yoga mats free of charge.
On warm days, yoga lovers convene and connect with nature through park and rooftop classes, offering a magical yoga experience. With its meaningful practices, highly qualified teachers, exceptional service, and picturesque location, Yoga Space has received outstanding reviews and has set the bar high for any studio in the world.
“Having traveled across the continents and learned about the importance of inner journey and self-love from various cultures, I realized that while it may be easy to practice yoga in laid-back locations like Bali, it is precisely in bustling cities like New York where it is most needed,” said Yusifov. “In this fast-paced environment, it can be challenging to maintain our authenticity, stay focused, and pursue our dreams and goals. This is where Yoga Space comes in. It was created to help us calm our minds and provide us with the support we need to achieve our aspirations.”
Yoga Space has captured the hearts of its dedicated students and practitioners, who praise it as one of the most beautiful yoga studios they have seen:
•“This is the best in-person yoga experience I've ever had! The flows are meaningful and challenging, and I feel like I'm genuinely improving through the practice.” – Anna K.
•“Literally one of the most beautiful and zen places to practice yoga. I really love it here. Make sure to join their outdoor classes." – Johanna C.
•“Loved every moment of it, the atmosphere, energy, and vibes. It was very welcoming and peaceful. With just the voice of the teacher, soft gentle music playing in the background, I was able to become one with breath and the poses. I definitely will be back!” – Katie M.
•“I want to move into this space; it's gorgeous and the class was soothing, deep stretching.” – Cierra C.
To learn more about Yoga Space New York, please visit their website at yogaspace.nyc and follow the journey on Instagram at @yogaspace.nyc.
