Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,994 in the last 365 days.

Moldova: EU grants to support independent media and protect national minorities rights  

The European Commission has announced a call for project proposals under the new ‘Thematic Programme on Human Rights and Democracy for the Republic of Moldova’. 

The initiative aims to promote and protect human rights, democracy and the rule of law in the Republic of Moldova, thereby reinforcing the EU commitment to uphold fundamental values.

The new funding call consists of two separate lots:

  • Lot 1: Supporting journalists – free professionals and independent media institutions in the Republic of Moldova;
  • Lot 2: Promotion and protection of the rights of national minorities in the Republic of Moldova.

The requests within Lot 1 should fall between €550,000 and €590,000. The requests within Lot 1 should fall between €360,000 and €410,000. 

The applicant should be a legal person, a non-profit or non-governmental organisation to be eligible to apply.

The total budget of the programme is €2 million.

The deadline for applications is 5 June.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldova: EU grants to support independent media and protect national minorities rights  

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more