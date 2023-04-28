Moldova: EU grants to support independent media and protect national minorities rights  

The European Commission has announced a call for project proposals under the new ‘Thematic Programme on Human Rights and Democracy for the Republic of Moldova’.

The initiative aims to promote and protect human rights, democracy and the rule of law in the Republic of Moldova, thereby reinforcing the EU commitment to uphold fundamental values.

The new funding call consists of two separate lots:

Lot 1: Supporting journalists – free professionals and independent media institutions in the Republic of Moldova;

Lot 2: Promotion and protection of the rights of national minorities in the Republic of Moldova.

The requests within Lot 1 should fall between €550,000 and €590,000. The requests within Lot 1 should fall between €360,000 and €410,000.

The applicant should be a legal person, a non-profit or non-governmental organisation to be eligible to apply.

The total budget of the programme is €2 million.

The deadline for applications is 5 June.

Find out more

Press release