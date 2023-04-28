Council President Glass to Host Media Availability on Monday, May 1 at 1 p.m.

MARYLAND, April 28 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 28, 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., —On Monday, May 1 at 1 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss upcoming Council budget deliberations and other Council business, including interviews for the Montgomery County Planning Board and the Council’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month commemoration.

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.

# # #