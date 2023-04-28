Macao Museum of Art and Handover Gifts Museum of Macao offer a rich variety of activities to celebrate the International Museum Day

MACAU, April 28 - In celebration of the International Museum Day on 18 May, and in response with the theme of this year’s event “Museums, Sustainability and Wellbeing”, the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) and the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao under the Cultural Affairs Bureau will hold a series of thematic activities and exhibitions in May, offering residents and tourists a wonderful museum experience. Admission is free. All are welcome to participate.

In order to encourage the public to visit museums to inspire new ideas and promote wellbeing, MAM will host a number of printmaking activities under the theme “human and figures”. The “Ceramic Print Workshops” and “Woodblock Printing Workshops” will be held from 2pm to 5pm on 13, 20 and 27 May (Saturdays) and 14, 21 and 28 May (Sundays) respectively. Inspired by the highly appreciated exhibition “Fang Lijun: The Light of Dust”, the workshops will guide participants to appreciate the various perspectives of human beings in Fang’s works, allowing them to gain a deeper understanding of the artist’s versatile creative methods and application of printmaking techniques and enjoy the beauty of life through creating their own prints. The workshops, conducted in Cantonese, will be held at the Art Square in the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao. Interested parties aged 16 or above are welcome to register through the Activity Application System in the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/) from 2 May, and successful applicants will be selected by drawing lots.

On 14 May (Sunday), the Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2023 will be held from 2pm to 6pm at the Macao Science Center. MAM and the Handover Gifts Museum will jointly hold the game booth “Colours in Concert: Printmaking Registration Workshop”, in which the participants will create images by using the method of polychromatic engraving, under the guidance of instructors. Interested parties are welcome to make registration through the activity application system in the Macao One Account in advance. Distribution is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and limited seats are also available on-site.

MAM will also present an exciting array of exhibitions. “A Gathering of Treasures: The 70th Anniversary Art Exhibition of the Yu Un Chinese Calligraphers and Painters Association of Macao” will be inaugurated in May, featuring nearly 200 pieces/sets of Chinese paintings, calligraphy works and seal carvings by renowned artists. Further details of this must-see exhibition will be announced in due course. The exhibition “Fang Lijun: The Light of Dust” is currently presenting works by the internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Fang Lijun created throughout his career spanning over four decades and his recent multimedia works, which reflect his extraordinary sensitivity to the times and his creativity. The exhibitions “Prelude to Macao’s Modern Style” and “Portraits and Busts by Tam Chi Sang Donated to the Macao Museum of Art” illustrate the restless creative spirit of local veteran artists. Moreover, the “Handover Gifts Exhibition” at the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao and the “Allegory of Dreams: On the Way to the International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia” at the Tap Seac Gallery are also open to the public.

Guided tours are available at MAM on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, and additional guided tours will be available at both MAM and the Handover Gifts Museum on the International Museum Day on 18 May (Thursday). Multiple prize games will also be launched during May, and visitors will have the chance to win exquisite souvenirs. For more information about the exhibitions and activities, please visit the MAM website at www.MAM.gov.mo.

MAM continuously presents a variety of high-quality exhibitions and educational activities to residents and tourists, in order to promote the spirt of “Art Boundless”, which symbolizes the exploration of all Chinese and foreign art as well as the creativity and sharing of art without borders. Located on Avenida Xian Xing Hai, NAPE, MAM is open daily from 10am to 7pm (last entry at 6:30pm), including public holidays, and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free.



