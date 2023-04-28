33rd Macao Arts Festival kicks off with Rite of Spring by Yang Liping bringing a visual feast to the stage

MACAU, April 28 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 33rd Macao Arts Festival (MAF), was inaugurated today (28 April). Themed “The Long Artistic Journey”, this edition of the Festival features 20 selected programmes covering theatre, opera, dance, music and visual arts, inviting the public to be inspired and appreciate the beauty of life that art brings.

The opening ceremony was held at 7:40pm in the lobby of the Macao Cultural Centre, and was officiated by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Ao Ieong U; the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR, Liu Xianfa; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao S.A.R., Tian Xiaoping; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the renowned Chinese dancer, Director and Choreographer of Rite of Spring, Yang Liping; the Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors and General Manager of Air Macau Company Limited, Chen Hong; the President, Chief Strategic and Financial Officer of MGM, Kenneth Feng; and the Member of the Executive Committee of Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., Lei Pek Ieng.

This edition of the Festival kicked off with Rite of Spring by renowned Chinese dancer Yang Liping. After three years of polishing, the work innovatively combines oriental philosophy, symbols and aesthetics, seeking to impress the audience with spectacular stage effects.

The Zhen Hua Sing Cantonese Opera Association transformed the harrowing memories of Typhoon Hato into the Multimedia Full-length Cantonese Opera Bonds of Hato, seeking to eulogise Macao people’s nobility and love for the city. The opera will be held on the evening of 29 and 30 April at the Sands Theatre.

In addition, a number of masterpieces by well-known artists will be staged at the Festival. On 5 and 6 May, I Am a Moon, by young playwright Zhu Yi, directed by the new-generation director Ding Yiteng, will use the moon craters to tell the stories of six characters under the moonlight and the loneliness of urbanites. On 13 and 14 May, Electra, jointly revived by the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre and a Greece-based production team, will present a story of revenge and justice based on the classic play by Sophocles, one of the three great ancient Greek tragic poets. On 20 and 21 May, Xiao Ke, a collaboration between Chinese independent dancer Xiao Ke and French choreographer Jérôme Bel, reflects the evolution of Chinese dance and culture over the past 40 years.

For more information about the programmes, ticket purchase and discounts, please visit the MAF website (www.icm.gov.mo/fam), follow the MAF’s page on Facebook (search for “Macao Arts Festival”), or subscribe to the IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). Ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.