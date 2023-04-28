America’s Future Files Amicus Brief with the SCOTUS in a Religious Counseling Censorship Case
EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Future, Inc., a national leader in the fight to preserve individual rights, promote American values and traditions, and protect the nation’s Constitutional Republic, announced that it submitted an Amicus brief with the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) on April 27, 2023, in Tingley v Ferguson, Attorney General for the state of Washington, et al., Dkt. No. 22-942, a case involving the First Amendment right to freely speak and freely exercise one’s religion.
The brief supports the petitioner, Mr. Brian Tingley, a licensed marriage and family counselor in the State of Washington, and his First Amendment rights of free speech and free exercise of his religion. The case centers on a Washington state statute prohibiting any discussions that might “encourage a ‘change [of] an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity’ while allowing conversations that ‘support … identity exploration’ and ‘do not seek to change sexual orientation or gender identity’.”
“At the heart of this case is our foundational First Amendment protections of both free speech and free exercise of religion,” said Mary O’Neill, Executive Director of America’s Future. “Both are firmly established and deeply rooted in our history and traditions. We pray that the SCOTUS respects our God-given rights and thereby rules as it should as a champion for American citizens’ individual rights.”
To read more details about this filing, along with several other briefs filed by America’s Future, please visit our Law & Policy page on our website at www.AmericasFuture.net.
ABOUT AMERICA’S FUTURE, INC.
Founded in 1946, America’s Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life, now and for generations to come. For information, visit www.AmericasFuture.net.
