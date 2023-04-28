TEXAS, April 28 - April 28, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night lauded Texas' legendary energy industry at the Energy Workforce & Technology Council's Annual Meeting Awards Dinner in Austin, where he was awarded the 2023 Champion of the Oilfield Award.

"I know everyone in this room is proud that Texas is the energy capital of the world," said Governor Abbott. "Ever since Spindletop first blew, Texas has been supplying the world with the energy they need to fuel their cars, power their homes, and energize the innovation that changes the world. The hardworking men and women of the Texas energy industry and the people in this room today are the very lifeblood of our economy. As the legislature meets in Austin this session, we are ensuring Texas continues to defend this critical industry and protect the hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs it creates for Texans. Thank you to the Energy Workforce & Technology Council for this prestigious award. As long as I am your Governor, you will always have a champion in the oilfield."

Addressing over 200 industry leaders and stakeholders, the Governor noted efforts currently under way in Austin to cement Texas' position as a global energy leader, including prioritizing the construction of new natural gas power plants and supporting more training programs for the next generation of the energy workforce. Governor Abbott also touted Texas' record of protecting the state's energy industry from federal overreach, specifically mentioning Texas' success fighting back against President Joe Biden's attempts to stop drilling in the prolific Permian Basin.

The Energy Workforce & Technology Council presented the 2023 Champion of the Oilfield Award to Governor Abbott in recognition of his dedication to the oil and gas industry in Texas and his advocacy for the men and women of the oilfield services and technology sector.

