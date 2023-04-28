Submit Release
Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on April 27, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

A total of 59,123,988 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 86% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against
Doug Arnell 57,577,304 98.90 641,995 1.10
Jim Bertram 53,779,522 92.37 4,439,777 7.63
Paul Dobson 57,834,506 99.34 384,793 0.66
Maureen Howe 57,696,568 99.10 522,731 0.90
Robert Kostelnik 53,562,031 92.00 4,657,267 8.00
Leslie O’Donoghue 58,055,487 99.72 163,812 0.28
Kevin Rodgers 53,599,282 92.06 4,620,017 7.94
Rich Sumner 58,018,988 99.66 200,311 0.34
Margaret Walker 54,012,844 92.77 4,206,555 7.23
Benita Warmbold 57,590,168 98.92 629,131 1.08
Xiaoping Yang 57,832,897 99.34 386,583 0.66

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Methanex.

Votes For (percent): 84.61%
Votes Withheld (percent): 15.39%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept Methanex’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Information Circular dated March 9, 2023 was approved.

Votes For (percent): 91.47%
Votes Against (percent): 8.53%

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

Inquiries:
Sarah Herriott
Director, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851
www.methanex.com


