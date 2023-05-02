A NEW MERIT-BASED SCHOLARSHIPS VALUED AT OVER $500,000 FOR STUDENTS IN LOWER MANHATTAN, BROOKLYN, QUEENS & STATEN ISLAND

5 Hanover Square, the new home of The IDEAL School of Manhattan in 2023-24

The IDEAL School of Manhattan, the first and only inclusive independent K-12+ school in NYC, celebrates its new campus in the Financial District

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The IDEAL School of Manhattan, the first and only inclusive independent K-12+ school in New York, is launching a new merit-based scholarship open to students who live in Downtown Manhattan and surrounding areas, including Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island, celebrating its new campus at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District of New York City.

To welcome neighbors into the school’s new home, IDEAL will offer a full scholarship to one student entering its kindergarten Standard Program. This special scholarship will cover 100% of tuition for nine years, valued at over $500,000. Furthermore, IDEAL will award an additional ten scholarships to students entering its Standard Program in Grades K-8 that will cover a 75% tuition reduction and be renewed annually through Grade 8. IDEAL was founded on the belief that its community should reflect the socioeconomic diversity of New York City, and the school will also work with families of scholarship recipients to help meet demonstrated financial need.

All prospective Standard Program students, Grades K-8, will be considered for The IDEAL Scholarship, irrespective of need. The school will evaluate students to identify those who go above and beyond the qualifications for admission for a unique connection to, passion for, and/or ability to contribute toward one or more of the school’s core values. The 100% recipient will be notified on June 1. The deadline to apply for the 100% scholarship will be May 15.

The IDEAL Scholarship for New Neighbors in 2023-24:

One student entering kindergarten in the Standard Program will be eligible for 100% tuition covered for nine years. The Standard Program is for students who require no therapies or related services while in school.

The 100% scholarship selection will take location into consideration. The school is specifically looking for students from Lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Queens to open its doors to its new neighbors.

The IDEAL Scholarship will renew annually until the recipient graduates from Grade 8, as long as the student remains in good academic and community standing.

The IDEAL Scholarship Open to All Students in 2023-24:

Ten more IDEAL Scholarships will be available to students from any geographic area. Selected students will receive a 75% tuition reduction.

The IDEAL Scholarship will renew annually until the recipient graduates from Grade 8, as long as the student remains in good academic and community standing.

About The IDEAL Scholarship

The IDEAL School of Manhattan’s Board of Trustees founded The IDEAL Scholarship in 2021. It was created to promote the socioeconomic diversity of the school’s K-8 applicant pool by making it easier for families from a broad spectrum of income levels to afford an inclusive IDEAL education.

IDEAL is built upon the principles of Inclusion, Diversity, Excellence, Acceptance, and Leadership, which shape its philosophy for teaching and learning.

To be offered the chance to apply for The IDEAL Scholarship, families must have completed the required process for admission to The IDEAL School’s Standard Program, Grades K-8. The Director of Admission and members of the IDEAL Admissions Committee will recommend candidates to receive The IDEAL Scholarship to the Head of School annually.

In awarding IDEAL Scholarships, efforts will be made to include students from an array of socioeconomic backgrounds. Accepted students awarded The IDEAL Scholarship will be notified at the time of acceptance to the school.

Contacts:

Janet Wolfe, Head of School

Phone: 212-769-1699, ext. 10110

Email: jwolfe@theidealschool.org

Joseph Kemp, Director of Communications

Phone: 212-769-1699, ext. 10209

Email: jkemp@theidealschool.org

Website: theidealschool.org

The IDEAL School Sizzle Reel 2023