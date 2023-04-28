Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Way to Open Produce Bags (LBT-620)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I'm a nurse with a focus on infection control. I thought there should be a way to open plastic produce bags without licking your fingers," said an inventor, from Carlisle, Pa., "so I invented the HYGIENE AND HEALTH CONCEPT. My design would help reduce the spread of germs and viruses while shopping."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to open a plastic produce bag at a grocery store. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lick your fingers to separate/open the bag. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases sanitary conditions. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grocery stores. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LBT-620, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

