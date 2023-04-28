Revolutionary YUNA Token Leading the Charge in Next-Gen Crypto Craze

Amsterdam, Netherlands, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move over Bitcoin, there's a new sheriff in town - YUNA. This fully decentralized community token is taking the crypto market by storm, and it's not hard to see why. YUNA pays homage to the legendary Black & Tan Shiba Inu. Yuna is one of the four descendants of Ryoshi's ($SHIB founder) Shiba Inu dog. Yuna, who comes from a long line of trailblazing ancestors that have already made their mark on the industry.

But YUNA is more than just a token; it's a movement. With a community-centric approach, this project puts power back in the hands of the people, where every individual has a say. With Yuna's principles of radical acceptance of others, success is a collective effort.

Community-Centric and Decentralized Ecosystem

Projects that promote social engagement are shaping the future of the blockchain industry. YUNA is not just another cryptocurrency project. It is based on a community-centric approach where every individual has a say. It is built on the principles of radical acceptance of others, where success depends on the collective strength of individuals who make up a collective.

YUNA on MEXC Global:

Listings and Marketing The YUNA token recently concluded its Kickstarter campaign and is listed on MEXC Global Exchange, marking the 8th YUNA listing since its launch. Trading for the YUNA/USDT pair has commenced, with deposits and withdrawal already open. This mass marketing will likely kick off another run on CEX listings, adding to the current nine listings in just weeks. Whales have already staked their tokens again to show trust in the development team, making YUNA an attractive hold for the coming bull run.

Tokenomics

Yuna Token ($YUNA) is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 10 billion tokens, aiming to create a sustainable and profitable ecosystem for its users in the long term. The token's liquidity is locked for 100 years to ensure that sudden market movements or price fluctuations do not affect its value.

The Development/Staking funds are vested with a 25% cliff each month, ensuring responsible and sustainable use of funds. Additionally, the buy/sell tax for Yuna Token is 2%, split between 1% for the Treasury and 1% for Marketing.

YUNA's Commitment to Philanthropy: Charity NFTs

YUNA is committed to philanthropy and plans to launch a Charity NFT Collection when it reaches 10,000 YUNA holders. The profits and royalties from the trades and mints of these unique NFTs will be donated to animal organizations in need, making the NFTs genuine assets with backing value that contribute to preserving the future of numerous living creatures.

Embracing the Legacy, Innovating for the Future

YUNA goes beyond being a mere token as it is a community that has something special to offer to both cryptocurrency enthusiasts and newbies in the space. The project is founded on social engagement and intended to bolster the collective strength of individuals. YUNA is a decentralized cryptocurrency that carries no direct risks of human manipulation on the technical aspect, and it has implemented measures to decrease security risks.

By adopting the values of its predecessors and innovating for the future, YUNA is poised to take charge of the next era of cryptocurrency. With an emphasis on community engagement, decentralized security, and real-world impact, YUNA is positioned as the token of the future. Investors who hold YUNA tokens can anticipate significant returns as the project gears up for a bull run in the forthcoming weeks.

To learn more about YUNA and join the movement, visit the project's official website ( https://yunatoken.io/ ), or read the whitepaper .

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram

Zorya Tokuda YUNA Token contact-at-yuna.io