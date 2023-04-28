Wreaths Across America Announces Participation in Historic Three-day Event on National Mall to Welcome Home and Honor our Nation's Vietnam Veterans

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and WASHINGTON D.C., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 28, 2023 — Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce participation in a historic three-day event taking place in Washington D.C., May 11-13, on the National Mall, as part of the 50th anniversary of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration (VWC). The VWC will be hosting a multi-location event: "Welcome Home! A Nation Honors our Vietnam Veterans and Their Families." This interactive, immersive experience will feature over 90 participating organizations, and is open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to come to this generational learning opportunity with their family.

WAA's Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) – currently on a national tour – will be on display as part of the event's Camp Legacy which will be set up at both the JFK Hockey Fields and West Potomac Park and will be open for free tours. The MEE is traveling to Washington D.C. to support this important event and share the yearlong mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach. Wreaths Across America Radio will be broadcasting live from the MEE over the three days. The radio team will be speaking with Vietnam veterans as well as other Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) onsite, sharing stories of service and success with our listeners who are unable to attend in person. Wreaths Across America Radio, A Voice for America's Veterans, is a 24/7 internet radio station that can be heard anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio.

In addition, on Thursday evening, May 11, 2023, from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm ET, at Thomas Jefferson Building LJ 119, Wreaths Across America Radio will broadcast LIVE from the Library of Congress for a prominent event entitled "Live! at the library: The War and Peace of Tim O'Brien." This free and open to the public to attend, however, on-line registrations are required. You can click here to register for your ticket.

"Being part of a historic event is something we wish every American could experience," said Karen Worcester, executive director, WAA. "Now, with our Mobile Education Exhibit we can be a part of this meaningful event and thanks to Wreaths Across America Radio, we'll be able to share it with all those who wished they could be there. We are both grateful and excited to share these important experiences with our supporters as we continue to Remember, Honor and Teach all year round."

The festivities will commence Thursday, May 11, at 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony at the West end of the JFK Hockey Fields. A ribbon cutting with special remarks and a flyover by four Vietnam War period Huey helicopters in a 4-ship formation will formally open Camp Legacy. For a complete itinerary and location of events click here.

