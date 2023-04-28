Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare career fair successfully places 100 former American Car Center staff

One-third of laid off workers received job offers, placement with MLH or local, regional employers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare hosted a career fair for hundreds of displaced workers in the Mid-South, more than 100 people have received job offers or started new roles. Participants found jobs in the Memphis-based healthcare system and with local and regional employers, including AutoZone, City of Memphis, FedEx, First Horizon, Ozark Motor Lines and State Farm.

"We are making a difference, and we are not stopping yet," said Jill Lopez, Director of Recruitment Operations for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. "We are still scheduling interviews, making offers and conducting orientations. It's a blessing to turn a loss like this into a huge gain for our area partner industries."

Marlon Marlow-Mabon from Memphis worked in finance for American Car Center for eight years and credits the job fair as a blessing. "Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare was so kind to help us find employment opportunities," she said. "I am so excited to join the healthcare system as a financial counselor for the Methodist Cancer Institute. The entire hiring process has been uplifting in so many ways and I am looking forward to day one meeting my new work family."

Another former American Car Center employee, Sherita Morris-Bennett, also from Memphis, joined Methodist Le Bonheur's cardiology clinic, Sutherland Cardiology Clinic, on April 10. She joins as a patient access coordinator responsible for scheduling patient appointments and assisting with other patient needs like medication refill requests, obtaining referrals and facilitating questions to physicians.

"I have previous experience as a first responder and was eager to return to a healthcare setting," Morris-Bennett said. "My children were both delivered at Methodist Le Bonheur hospitals, and I'm so pleased to now be part of this organization that is so near and dear to my heart. My team has welcomed me from the beginning and I look forward to growing my career with Methodist Le Bonheur and utilizing their advancement program to return to school to continue my interest in direct patient care."

In addition to employment opportunities, partner agencies like Neighborhood Christian Church provided more than 200 hot meals for attendees. Additional resources were offered for food vouchers, toiletries, bill assistance and temporary agency placement.

For career opportunities with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, visit MethodistHealth.org/careers.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

