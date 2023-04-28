BillingPlatform Honored with Silver Stevie® Award in 2023 American Business Awards®

Company recognized for solution configurability, automation and support for complex billing

and revenue management models

DENVER, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise monetization platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that it has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year – Computer Software category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®. Judges commend BillingPlatform's agility, growth over the last three years and ability to support the complex billing models of its customers.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. BillingPlatform was nominated in the Company of the Year – Computer Software category for medium companies.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Judges were impressed with BillingPlatform's cloud-based software, stating, "The company has achieved significant growth and recognition in the industry, with a three-year revenue growth rate of 243%, several awards and recognitions and a growing enterprise customer base. These achievements demonstrate the company's success in providing a unique and valuable solution for its customers and a clear indication that the company is going in the right direction."

Another judge highlighted the company's differentiation by saying, "BillingPlatform's cloud-based enterprise billing solutions stand out for their innovative metadata architecture, which allows for quick and easy reconfigurability without the need for custom development efforts. Its adaptability to unique business models and low-code deployment approach gives it a competitive edge."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment, and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Stevies for our innovative approach in delivering enterprise billing and revenue management solutions," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "We've experienced tremendous growth over the last three years, and to be rewarded for our dedication to platform innovation and advancing our solution capabilities to deliver end-to-end revenue lifecycle management support for our customers, it only reinforces our position as a market leader."

BillingPlatform has earned many accolades this past year, including being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2023,",ranked as the Overall Leader and an "Exemplary Vendor" in Ventana Research's 2023 Subscription Management Value Index report, named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortListÔ for 2022, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research and named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment. The company was also recognized for a third year in a row as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, honored by Best in Biz Awards for its third consecutive year and listed on the 2022 Inc. 5000.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile revenue management platform gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services that result in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries, including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

