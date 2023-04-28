Drivers Can Now Purchase the Latest 2023 Honda Pilot at Meridian Honda

Customers who want to own the new 2023 Honda Pilot can buy the same at the Meridian Honda dealership.

MERIDIAN, Miss., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Honda, a leading automotive dealer in Meridian, MS, is excited to announce the availability of the highly anticipated 2023 Honda Pilot on its lot. The new Honda Pilot will impress all SUV enthusiasts with its stunning design and exceptional performance.

The 2023 Honda Pilot boasts a rugged and sophisticated exterior design that is both modern and timeless. A dynamic front grille, distinctive LED headlights and hulking 20-inch alloy wheels accentuate its bold and athletic stance. The 2023 Pilot also features a spacious, comfortable cabin with premium materials and finishes, making it the perfect SUV for short and long drives.

Inside the vehicle's hood, the 2023 Honda Pilot has a powerful and efficient 3.5-liter V6 engine that delivers up to 285 hp of power and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine is mated to a 2nd-generation 10-speed automatic transmission that provides quick and seamless shifting. The SUV also comes with an Intelligent Variable Torque Management™ All-Wheel-Drive system, which enhances traction and handling on all terrains and driving conditions.

Regarding technology, the 2023 Honda Pilot is also loaded with advanced features that offer enhanced safety, connectivity and entertainment. These include a large touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, a 12-speaker Bose® premium audio system and Honda Sensing®, a suite of driver-assistive technologies.

Buyers can visit the meridianhonda.com website to learn about the new Honda SUVs and vehicle offers available at the Meridian Honda dealership. For more details on the rugged 2023 Honda Pilot SUV, buyers are encouraged to visit the Meridian Honda dealership at 503 Front Street Ext dealership. Meridian, MS 39301 or contact them by phone at 601-693-4651.

