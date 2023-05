Author Mary Bouyer New Book Release, God Created Me: You’re Wanted, is a story focusing on God and His Masterpiece

God Created Me: You're Wanted By Mary E. Bouyer God wanted a home. Everything God created was a part of His original plan. God wanted them. They obey His every command.

You're Wanted is focusing on the idea that you or anyone can be present by mistake. This message disputes that theory.

"And God saw everything that he had made, and, behold, it was very good." Genesis 1:31 KJV” — Holy Bible: King James Version

About the BookReaders will find inspiration and encouragement throughout the book. They will discover colorful pictures and large text with coloring pages and fun activities that are easy to do. In God Created Me, the bible is present for further reading to show directly where the two stories are related. This book is coupled with the author's theme song titled God Created Me, which is also in the book.About the AuthorMary Bouyer believes in love and positivity. She shares this in her everyday life and through her writing of God Created Me: You're Wanted. She has had many life challenges and frightening experiences that almost sent her down a dark path. Her early experience with the Lord is what saved her. She would like children to have this surprisingly beautiful experience with the Lord.