Author Mary Bouyer New Book Release, God Created Me: You’re Wanted, is a story focusing on God and His Masterpiece

God Created Me: You're Wanted By Mary E. Bouyer God wanted a home. Everything God created was a part of His original plan. God wanted them. They obey His every command.

You're Wanted is focusing on the idea that you or anyone can be present by mistake. This message disputes that theory.

"And God saw everything that he had made, and, behold, it was very good." Genesis 1:31 KJV” — Holy Bible: King James Version