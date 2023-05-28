Submit Release
Author Mary Bouyer New Book Release, God Created Me: You’re Wanted, is a story focusing on God and His Masterpiece

Two boys and Two girls are sitting and eating lunch at a picnic table on a sunny day in front of beautiful fruit tree.

God Created Me: You're Wanted By Mary E. Bouyer

A Gold and Purple mansion covered with a rainbow to reflect that God is colorful in creation.

God wanted a home. Everything God created was a part of His original plan.

Two Black and gold birds flying, one goldfish, one red fish, and one white and red Starfish all in blue water.

God wanted them. They obey His every command.

You're Wanted is focusing on the idea that you or anyone can be present by mistake. This message disputes that theory.

"And God saw everything that he had made, and, behold, it was very good." Genesis 1:31 KJV”
— Holy Bible: King James Version
TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- About the Book

Readers will find inspiration and encouragement throughout the book. They will discover colorful pictures and large text with coloring pages and fun activities that are easy to do. In God Created Me, the bible is present for further reading to show directly where the two stories are related. This book is coupled with the author's theme song titled God Created Me, which is also in the book.

About the Author

Mary Bouyer believes in love and positivity. She shares this in her everyday life and through her writing of God Created Me: You’re Wanted. She has had many life challenges and frightening experiences that almost sent her down a dark path. Her early experience with the Lord is what saved her. She would like children to have this surprisingly beautiful experience with the Lord.

Link to Books and Ebook on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/God-Created-Me-Youre-Wanted/dp/B0C2SPYYHY/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1682699541&sr=8-1

Mary Bouyer
ME! Inc. Ministries LLC
+1 419-407-7699
maryebouyer@gmail.com
You just read:

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion


