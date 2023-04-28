Digital Remittance Market Opportunities 2023-2030 | Western Union, Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom
Digital Remittance Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Digital Remittance Market will witness a 15.6% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Digital Remittance market to witness a CAGR of 15.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Digital Remittance Market Breakdown by Application (Consumer, Enterprise) by Type (Domestic Money Transfer, International Money Transfer) by Remittance Type (Inward Digital Remittance, Outward Digital Remittance) by Channel (Banks, Money Transfer Operators, FinTech Companies) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Digital Remittance market size is estimated to increase by USD Billion at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 19.65 Billion.
— Criag Francis
Get an Inside Scoop of Study, Request now for Sample Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-digital-remittance-market
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Digital Remittance Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital Remittance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Western Union (WU) (United States), Ria Financial Services (United States), PayPal/Xoom (United States), TransferWise (United Kingdom), WorldRemit (United Kingdom), MoneyGram (United States), Remitly (United States), Azimo (United Kingdom), TransferGo (United Kingdom), InstaReM (Singapore)
Definition:
Digital remittance refers to the transfer of money from one location to another through electronic channels such as the internet, mobile applications, or other digital platforms. This type of remittance service allows people to send money quickly, securely, and at lower costs compared to traditional methods, such as wire transfers or bank drafts.
Market Trends:
Increasing adoption of mobile and online payment platforms worldwide
Market Drivers:
Globalization and cross-border migration leading to increased demand for remittance services
Market Opportunities:
Growing access of financial services such as basic bank accounts among remittance recipients and rise in internet usage offer growth opportunities for the market
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Digital Remittance Market: Domestic Money Transfer, International Money Transfer
Key Applications/end-users of Digital Remittance Market: Consumer, Enterprise
Book Latest Edition of Global Digital Remittance Market Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=796
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Digital Remittance Market?
• What you should look for in a Digital Remittance
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Digital Remittance vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Western Union (WU) (United States), Ria Financial Services (United States), PayPal/Xoom (United States), TransferWise (United Kingdom), WorldRemit (United Kingdom), MoneyGram (United States), Remitly (United States), Azimo (United Kingdom), TransferGo (United Kingdom), InstaReM (Singapore)
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Digital Remittance
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Digital Remittance for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
Make an enquiry to understand outline of study and further possible customization in offering https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-digital-remittance-market
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Digital Remittance Market
Digital Remittance Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Domestic Money Transfer, International Money Transfer)
Digital Remittance Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Consumer, Enterprise) (2022-2028)
Digital Remittance Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Digital Remittance Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Digital Remittance Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Domestic Money Transfer, International Money Transfer)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Digital Remittance
Digital Remittance Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Get Detailed TOC and Overview of Report @
https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-digital-remittance-market
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Digital Remittance Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ 1 434-322-0091
craig.francis@htfmarketreport.com