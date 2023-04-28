Safety project has begun on US 85 near Chalk Bluff Rd. in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation have begun work on a safety project on US Highway 85 in Cheyenne.

A southbound left turn lane will be installed between mile markers 3.11 and 3.31 for motorists to turn east onto Chalk Bluff Road.

Work will include minor grading to widen US 85, then milling and a hot plant mix overlay. The road surface will then be striped appropriately for the new left turn lane. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place during the project.

Motorists should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limits. Traveling public is encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers, and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

Work is scheduled to be completed by fall 2023. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.