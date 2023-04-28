Seminar Held at EMU within the Scope of “BİTEK” Project and with the Participation of TRNC President Ersin Tatar
News Provided By
April 28, 2023, 16:49 GMT
You just read:
Seminar Held at EMU within the Scope of “BİTEK” Project and with the Participation of TRNC President Ersin Tatar
News Provided By
April 28, 2023, 16:49 GMT
Distribution channels: Education
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
EMU Department of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department Organised a Panel Titled “A Multidimensional Look at ...
Seminar Held at EMU within the Scope of “BİTEK” Project and with the Participation of TRNC President Ersin Tatar
Important Representations from EMU Department of Mathematics Academic Staff Member Prof. Dr. Rza BashirovView All Stories From This Source