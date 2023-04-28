Submit Release
News Search

There were 457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,549 in the last 365 days.

Atlanta Braves Fan Creates 4 Letter Wordle To Describe Mets

promotional image for mets worlde

The four letter Mets Worlde

An Atlanta Braves Fan creates

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We have Wordle, Quordle and Octordle but what about a four letter Wordle? The internet has been buzzing lately with the widespread popularity of the word-guessing game Wordle, and now there's a new 4-letter version that's capturing the hearts of players around Braves Country. Created by an Atlanta Braves fan as a light-hearted joke to describe the New York Mets, this new version is called "Mets Wordle" and is accessible through any web browser. The 4-Letter Wordle is a simplified version of the original game, featuring four-letter words instead of the five-letter words found in the classic version. Furthermore, all 4 Letter words are what we mean by the common phrase "a four-letter word" (the example word used is "scum"). The 4-Letter Wordle is free to play and can be accessed here. Players are encouraged to share their results on social media, adding to the playful competition between Braves and Mets fans.

The creator is a long-time Atlanta Braves fan who wanted to bring some humor to the friendly rivalry between the Braves and the Mets. "I thought it would be a fun way to poke fun at the Mets while also giving people a new version of Wordle to enjoy. As a Braves fan, I couldn't resist adding a little bit of friendly competition to the mix" the KnowTheBet website reads.

As the original Wordle game is played, the goal of this Wordle game is to guess the secret word in as few attempts as possible. With each guess, players receive feedback on the correctness and placement of each letter, using a color-coded system to indicate correct letters (green), correct letters in the wrong position (orange), and incorrect letters (gray).

KTB
KnowTheBet
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Atlanta Braves Fan Creates 4 Letter Wordle To Describe Mets

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more