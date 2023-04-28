Atlanta Braves Fan Creates 4 Letter Wordle To Describe Mets
An Atlanta Braves Fan createsATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We have Wordle, Quordle and Octordle but what about a four letter Wordle? The internet has been buzzing lately with the widespread popularity of the word-guessing game Wordle, and now there's a new 4-letter version that's capturing the hearts of players around Braves Country. Created by an Atlanta Braves fan as a light-hearted joke to describe the New York Mets, this new version is called "Mets Wordle" and is accessible through any web browser. The 4-Letter Wordle is a simplified version of the original game, featuring four-letter words instead of the five-letter words found in the classic version. Furthermore, all 4 Letter words are what we mean by the common phrase "a four-letter word" (the example word used is "scum"). The 4-Letter Wordle is free to play and can be accessed here. Players are encouraged to share their results on social media, adding to the playful competition between Braves and Mets fans.
The creator is a long-time Atlanta Braves fan who wanted to bring some humor to the friendly rivalry between the Braves and the Mets. "I thought it would be a fun way to poke fun at the Mets while also giving people a new version of Wordle to enjoy. As a Braves fan, I couldn't resist adding a little bit of friendly competition to the mix" the KnowTheBet website reads.
As the original Wordle game is played, the goal of this Wordle game is to guess the secret word in as few attempts as possible. With each guess, players receive feedback on the correctness and placement of each letter, using a color-coded system to indicate correct letters (green), correct letters in the wrong position (orange), and incorrect letters (gray).
