Investors Bet Big on Fanton's Future with $300K Pre-Seed Funding Round

/EIN News/ -- Tel Aviv, Isreal, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanton, the top play-to-earn game in the TON ecosystem, has obtained $300,000 in a pre-seed funding round, putting the company's value at $5 million. The company's remarkable expansion and devoted user community indicate a bright outlook for SocialFi Gaming.

The investment round was led by top-tier investors including First Stage Labs, Yolo Investments, and Existential Capital, as well as business angel Emanuele Costa. These substantial investments will provide Fanton with the rocket fuel it needs to blaze a trail toward unicorn status in the TON ecosystem, marking a major milestone for the promising SocialFi gaming company.

Fanton's CEO and founder, Eldar Khayretdinov, is optimistic about the startup's future and its potential to become the first unicorn in the TON ecosystem. In a statement, he said:

“Our team has extensive experience creating IT products for large corporations, including those with MAUs exceeding 10 million. Furthermore, our team has gained invaluable startup experience by reaching the final interview stage of Y Combinator on two separate occasions. We firmly believe that our understanding of Web 2.0 can be successfully applied to the development of Web 3.0, and we are already seeing impressive results in this regard. Despite having received no external investment, our P2E game has become the largest in TON, with over 50,000 users. With the help of our current investors, we aim to become the first unicorn in the TON ecosystem.”

Kirill Malev, Jr Partner at First Stage Labs, expressed confidence in the strategic partnership between Fanton and First Stage Labs. He believes in the team's ability to revolutionize the play-to-earn gaming landscape in the TON ecosystem. Alex Plotvinov, the CEO of Tonstarter, highlighted the unique aspects of the project and praised its integration of TON technology with the Telegram user base.

Existential Capital's co-founder, Yoeri Krom, commented on Fanton's rapid adoption and expressed support for the company's goal to reach one million monthly active users. Hannes Virkus, Portfolio Manager at YOLO Investments, also sees significant potential in Fanton tapping into Telegram and the TON ecosystem.

Fanton maintains a steady weekly growth of 20%

Fanton's founder and COO, Vadim Sterlin, emphasized the company's revenue generation and consistent 20% weekly growth. Sterlin stated:

“We are proud to say that our product is already generating revenue. Over the past 20 weeks, we've experienced consistent 20% weekly growth and have attracted over 190,000 users from 137 different countries."

Fanton's success in raising funds indicates that the company has the potential to transform the play-to-earn gaming landscape in the TON ecosystem. The support of key players in the industry also highlights the strength of Fanton's team, business model, and early-mover advantage.

Fanton's unique approach to integrating TON technology with the Telegram user base has drawn the attention of investors and gaming enthusiasts alike. With the support of strategic partners like First Stage Labs and Tonstarter, as well as venture capital firms like Existential Capital and YOLO Investments, Fanton is well positioned to continue its rapid growth and revolutionize the TON Ecosystem's play-to-earn gaming landscape.

About TON

The TON Blockchain, or The Open Network, was developed by Telegram in 2018 as a decentralized network for hosting smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). It uses a multi-blockchain architecture, with a master chain, multiple working blockchains, and sharding protocols, to ensure efficiency, security, scalability, and ease of use. Its primary goal is to create a platform that enables users to build and deploy decentralized applications and smart contracts in a decentralized environment.

About Fanton

Fanton Fantasy Football is an engaging online game that operates on Telegram, where users can create and manage football teams by selecting player cards. The game mimics tournaments of the top 5 European leagues and the Champions League, and players score points based on their chosen players' performances in real-life matches, including goals, assists, and clean sheets. The primary objective of the game is to achieve the highest score and win prizes, such as TON cryptocurrency. Players can make tactical adjustments to their team until the registration period ends, which enhances the gameplay experience.



The use of NFTs and the possibility of earning cryptocurrency add a unique and thrilling aspect to the game. Fanton's interface is user-friendly, with different tabs for "My Tournaments," "Cards," "Tournaments," and "Prizes," simplifying progress tracking and team management. With its innovative features, immersive gameplay, and enticing rewards, Fanton Fantasy Football is a must-play for fans of fantasy sports and football.

