Leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on National Reunification Day

VIETNAM, April 28 - HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the Presidency, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee paid floral tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the mausoleum in Hà Nội on Friday morning on the occasion of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30).

The delegation included President Võ Văn Thưởng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến, and many incumbent and former leaders.

They expressed their gratitude to President Hồ Chí Minh for his great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

On this occasion, they also offered incense at the Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs in Hà Nội.

April 30, 1975 went down in the nation's history as a brilliant milestone. The 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, especially the historic Hồ Chí Minh Campaign, liberated the South and reunified the nation.

The same day, representatives from Central Military Commission and the Central Public Security Party Commission, and the People’s Council and the People’s Committee of Hà Nội also paid their respect to President Hồ Chí Minh and war martyrs. — VNS